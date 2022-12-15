Greater Noida: Kidnappers abduct dog-owner on gun point, demand his Dogo Argentino in ransom | Photo: File (Representational image)

An strange incident occurred in Great Noida where a dog owner was abducted because the kidnappers liked his pet dog. The dog owner was allegedly kidnapped in a Mahindra Scorpio and was taken to Aligarh. The incident happened on Wednesday evening in the Beta 2 police station's Alpha 2 neighbourhood.

Rahul, Great Noida resident, claims that his brother Shubham, who owns a Dogo Argentino dog, was out for a walk when three attackers arrived in their Scorpio car, revealed their interest in the dog, and demanded to be given the dog. The three began to argue and demanded on taking the dog at all costs when Shubham rejected to do so.

Rahul arrived and attempted to defuse the situation as the argument heated up. The attackers pulled out pistols, kidnapped Rahul, and fled after both brothers refused to give up their dog. The accused then called Shubham and demanded the ransom of his dog.

Shubham declined to comply with the kidnappers' demands. Around 2 am, the kidnappers abandoned Rahul in Aligarh's middle of the road out of fear of the police. Rahul eventually made it to Greater Noida in the morning and filed a written complaint against the three at Beta 2 police station.

Vishal, Lalit, and Monty are the three accused, and they are from the Aligrah region of Uttar Pradesh. Following the complaint, the police opened an investigation. Anjani Singh, the head of the police station, was informed by Beta 2 police station that a case of kidnapping a young man has surfaced. A case has been filed against the three accused based on the victim's complaint; the three youths who fled are currently being searched and will be apprehended shortly.

