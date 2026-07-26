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Greater Noida Incident: 6-year-old drowns after falling into 15-foot pit, parents take legal action

The child, identified as Avyaan Surya, fell into the pit that was filled with rainwater. Local residents alleged that there were no barricades or warning signs around the site.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jul 26, 2026, 12:37 PM IST

Greater Noida Incident: 6-year-old drowns after falling into 15-foot pit, parents take legal action
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In a heartbreaking incident in Greater Noida’s Kaladhan Colony, a 6-year-old boy lost his life after drowning in a 15-foot-deep pit. According to an NDTV report, the pit had been dug for boring work by the Greater Noida Authority. 

The child, identified as Avyaan Surya, fell into the pit that was filled with rainwater. Local residents alleged that there were no barricades or warning signs around the site.

What exactly happend?

The incident occurred while Avyaan was playing with other children. He was pulled out by people nearby and taken to hospital, but doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Speaking to NDTV outside the mortuary, a distraught Siwan Yadav said his son died due to the authorities’ negligence.

“It’s unfair that his life was lost because of the negligence of the authorities," he said, adding, “He hadn’t seen the world. He was fond of playing outside like all the other children. Whenever I close my eyes, his face comes in front of me. We’re inconsolable at this point."

Eyewitness Pranjal Rajput said the incident happened around 7 pm. He added that a security guard immediately jumped into the pit, with three to four locals joining in. They searched underwater for several minutes before they could locate Avyaan.

“A boy came running to me while I was washing my car, screaming that a child had fallen inside the pit," he said.

“We took him out of the pit and tried our best to revive him. We rushed him to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead," he said.

Locals claimed they were unaware of the pit and accused the Greater Noida Authority of serious negligence.

Investigation underway

As per a police statement reported by ANI, a probe into the matter is under way. "Based on the complaint of the plaintiff, a case has been registered in the matter. Further legal action is being ensured," a police official said.

After this incident, locals have accused the Greater Noida Authority of being careless.

This isn’t the first such case. Earlier this year, a software engineer lost his life in Sector 150 after his car fell into a ditch full of water. He was on his way back from work in thick fog and called his dad for help. His father later said that the rescue teams didn’t try hard enough to save his son.

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