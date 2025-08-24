Greater Noida Horror: Woman set ablaze over dowry, husband arrested; son reveals, 'They slapped her before setting her on fire using...'

A 28-year-old woman, Nikki, died after she was set on fire by her husband and in-laws in Greater Noida over alleged dowry demands. What did Nikki's six-year-old son revealed?

A 28-year-old woman, Nikki, died after she was set on fire by her husband and in-laws in Greater Noida over alleged dowry demands. The incident took place on Thursday evening in Sirsa village, and Police have arrested Nikki's husband Vipin Bhati (28). The other members including Vipin's father Satyaveer Bhati, mother Daya and brother Rohit have been booked in the case.

Nikki's sister alleges of dowry demands

The complaint was filed by Nikki's elder sister Kanchan, and both sisters were married into the same family in 2016. According to her, Nikki's in-laws allegedly harassed her for more dowry, despite giving them Scorpio (SUV car). Vipin was unemployed and addicted to alcohol, and demanded 36 lakhs and other valuables. Kanchan accused that they assaulted her sister after Nikki refused to meet the demands.

Nikki's sister Kanchan sad, "We were being tortured, our in-laws would tell us they did not get this or that during the wedding. They asked us to get Rs 36 lakh from our home. I was also assaulted between 1.30 AM and 4 AM on Thursday. They told me it would be better if I were dead,'

"That same evening, they brutally assaulted my sister in front of me and the children. They then threw some liquid on her and set her ablaze in front of my eyes. I tried to save her, but I could not. Someone took her to the hospital. I don't know who. I had fallen unconscious... I want justice. I want my in-laws to suffer the way they made my sister suffer," she added.

Nikki's son says 'Papa...'

In one of the video, Nikki being beaten and dragged by hair, where she was crying for help, and in another horrifying video, she was shown at stairs with her body set on fire. In another heartbreaking video, Nikki and Vipin's six-year-old son can be heard saying, 'Meri mumma ke upar kuch dala, fir unko chanta mara fir lighter se aag laga di. (they poured something on my mother, slapped her and set her ablaze using a lighter).'

After the incident, neighbors rushed Nikki to Greater Noida's Fortis Hospital, after she suffered severe burn injuries. Doctors later referred her to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital. However, she succumbed to her injuries.

Nikki's uncle Raj Singh, revealed that several complaints had been made earlier and even panchayat compromises were attempted, but the harassment never stopped. “Both sisters were beaten regularly. No compromise worked. They finally killed her so Vipin could remarry,” he alleged.

A murder case was registered against Vipin, his brother Rohit, and their parents, Daya and Satveer, under BNS sections 103(1) (murder), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy). Cops said dowry harassment charges under BNS Section 80 have not been added to the FIR yet, as per reports.