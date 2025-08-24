Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Cristiano Ronaldo creates landmark moment for Al Nassr in Saudi Super Cup, becomes first player in football history to achieve…

Centre give clearance of Rs 700000000000 to Defence Ministry, India to begin negotiations with Germany to build six P-75I submarine under Project...

65-year-old man from Bihar among five killed in New York tourist bus crash; Police releases names of other deceased

Abhishek Kumar, Samarth Jurel ignite buzz after unfollowing each other on Instagram; is Isha Malviya the cause of their rift?

Virat Kohli's former RCB teammate makes BIG claim on Shreya Iyer's Asia Cup snub, says 'closed door talks led to...'

After calling Meet and Greet Thalaivar contest fake, Rajinikanth’s team makes U-turn, confirms event is valid

Major Boost for South India: Bengaluru-Chennai expressway to cut travel time to 2 hours, set to be completed by...

Meet woman who is as beautiful as any actress, studied 7-8 hours daily to become IAS officer, cracked UPSC exam in first attempt at the age of 22, currently posted in...

Central Railway’s BIG step for Mumbai–Madgaon Vande Bharat; Extra relief for travellers this festive season, know how

Greater Noida Horror: Woman set ablaze over dowry, husband arrested; son reveals, 'They slapped her before setting her on fire using...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Cristiano Ronaldo creates landmark moment for Al Nassr in Saudi Super Cup, becomes first player in football history to achieve…

Cristiano Ronaldo creates landmark moment for Al Nassr in Saudi Super Cup, becom

Centre give clearance of Rs 700000000000 to Defence Ministry, India to begin negotiations with Germany to build six P-75I submarine under Project...

Centre give clearance of Rs 700000000000 to Defence Ministry, India to...

65-year-old man from Bihar among five killed in New York tourist bus crash; Police releases names of other deceased

65-year-old man from Bihar among five killed in New York tourist bus crash

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu

National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in old age

National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket

HomeIndia

INDIA

Greater Noida Horror: Woman set ablaze over dowry, husband arrested; son reveals, 'They slapped her before setting her on fire using...'

A 28-year-old woman, Nikki, died after she was set on fire by her husband and in-laws in Greater Noida over alleged dowry demands. What did Nikki's six-year-old son revealed?

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Aug 24, 2025, 08:15 AM IST

Greater Noida Horror: Woman set ablaze over dowry, husband arrested; son reveals, 'They slapped her before setting her on fire using...'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A 28-year-old woman, Nikki, died after she was set on fire by her husband and in-laws in Greater Noida over alleged dowry demands. The incident took place on Thursday evening in Sirsa village, and Police have arrested Nikki's husband Vipin Bhati (28). The other members including Vipin's father Satyaveer Bhati, mother Daya and brother Rohit have been booked in the case. 

Nikki's sister alleges of dowry demands

The complaint was filed by Nikki's elder sister Kanchan, and both sisters were married into the same family in 2016. According to her, Nikki's in-laws allegedly harassed her for more dowry, despite giving them Scorpio (SUV car). Vipin was unemployed and addicted to alcohol, and demanded 36 lakhs and other valuables. Kanchan accused that they assaulted her sister after Nikki refused to meet the demands. 

Nikki's sister Kanchan sad, "We were being tortured, our in-laws would tell us they did not get this or that during the wedding. They asked us to get Rs 36 lakh from our home. I was also assaulted between 1.30 AM and 4 AM on Thursday. They told me it would be better if I were dead,'

"That same evening, they brutally assaulted my sister in front of me and the children. They then threw some liquid on her and set her ablaze in front of my eyes. I tried to save her, but I could not. Someone took her to the hospital. I don't know who. I had fallen unconscious... I want justice. I want my in-laws to suffer the way they made my sister suffer," she added.

Nikki's son says 'Papa...'

In one of the video, Nikki being beaten and dragged by hair, where she was crying for help, and in another horrifying video, she was shown at stairs with her body set on fire. In another heartbreaking video, Nikki and Vipin's six-year-old son can be heard saying,  'Meri mumma ke upar kuch dala, fir unko chanta mara fir lighter se aag laga di. (they poured something on my mother, slapped her and set her ablaze using a lighter).'

After the incident, neighbors rushed Nikki to Greater Noida's Fortis Hospital, after she suffered severe burn injuries. Doctors later referred her to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital. However, she succumbed to her injuries.

Nikki's uncle Raj Singh, revealed that several complaints had been made earlier and even panchayat compromises were attempted, but the harassment never stopped. “Both sisters were beaten regularly. No compromise worked. They finally killed her so Vipin could remarry,” he alleged.

A murder case was registered against Vipin, his brother Rohit, and their parents, Daya and Satveer, under BNS sections 103(1) (murder), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy). Cops said dowry harassment charges under BNS Section 80 have not been added to the FIR yet, as per reports.

ALSO READ: SHOCKING! headless body of woman found in Madhya Pradesh's Jhansi, lover chops body into seven pieces because...

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar vs Arjun Tendulkar's fiancée Saaniya Chandhok: Who is more educated, know their net worth and more
Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar vs Arjun Tendulkar's fiancée Saaniya
Emily In Paris assistant director Diego Borella dies after collapsing on set in Italy
Emily In Paris assistant director Diego Borella dies after collapsing on set
'Gates of hell will soon open': Israel’s defence minister says Gaza City could be destroyed, issues warning to Hamas
'Gates of hell will soon open': Israel’s defence minister says Gaza City could..
6 Bollywood movies that took us back to college days: From Student of the Year to Kuch Kuch Hota Hai
6 Bollywood movies that took us back to college days
Viral video shows ‘student with Rs 1.8 crore placement’ selling ice cream, here’s the reality
Viral video shows ‘student with Rs 1.8 crore placement’ selling ice cream, here’
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in old age
National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love
5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE