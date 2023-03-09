Greater Noida: Holi celebrations turn violent, 21 people held over clashes in Niloni Shahpur

As the country was celebrating the festival of colours on March 8, Holi celebrations in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida turned violent, which led to clashes between two groups and the arrest of 21 people by the Uttar Pradesh police.

21 people were taken into custody and a child was detained after he injured another teenager during Holi celebrations in Greater Noida when the security detail remained on high alert due to two festivals falling on the same date.

Top ranking officers remained to patrol on March 8 due to Holi 2023 and Shab-e-Barat falling on the same day, as the security remained on high alert in Greater Noida, Gautam Buddh Nagar, and Delhi to prevent any communal clashes between communities.

Police spokespersons in Greater Noida said that the clashes in the area erupted after one group began hurling abuses and insults at another group after being intoxicated. The verbal spat soon turned into a violent clash, leading to several people getting injured.

A local police official told PTI, “The locals had consumed liquor and the clash broke out over a person from one side hurling abuses at the other side. Both sides belonged to the same community. 21 people have been detained, the law and order situation is under control in the area.”

The police also talked about how a 17-year-old boy got injured in Noida by a sharp object while playing Holi and was rushed to the hospital. The boy sustained injuries on his hand and leg from a sharp object, and an FIR was registered in this regard.

The Uttar Pradesh government announced that Section 144 has been extended in Noida till March 31 in view of the festive season, which means that a large group of people is not allowed to congregate, along with several other rules for public appearance.

