Greater Noida Gets Connectivity Boost: New metro line to link Greater Noida Depot with Bodaki transport hub

Greater Noida will soon get better transport facilities. In the 141st board meeting of the Greater Noida Authority on Saturday, officials approved major plans to improve travel and connectivity in the city. Two important projects, the Multimodal Logistics Hub (MMLH) and the Multimodal Transport Hub (MMTH), will now be part of the Greater Noida Master Plan 2041, as per Hindustan Times report.

To improve public transport, a 1.8 km elevated metro line will be built between the Greater Noida Depot and the MMTH. This will help people travel easily between the transport hub and other metro routes.

A new railway line will also be built to connect the Multimodal Logistics Hub in Bodaki with the Dedicated Freight Corridor near New Dadri station. This will allow faster movement of goods between Mumbai and Kolkata, helping industries in the region.

According to HT Media report, Greater Noida Authority CEO Ravi Kumar NG said that these developments bring the city’s large projects closer to reality. He added that the Integrated Industrial Township, MMTH, and MMLH are being developed together, and many companies have already received land in the industrial township.

The Board has approved both the metro line and the railway line to be included in the Master Plan 2041, clearing the way for construction.