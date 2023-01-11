Greater Noida-Faridabad transit to take 20 minutes, Rs 315-crore bridge ready but there's a catch

Noida-Faridabad bridge: The land on both sides of the bridge belongs to Haryana. (Representational)

Noida: A bridge that will connect Greater Noida with Faridabad is almost ready. The bridge, when operational, will ensure that the distance between Greater Noida and Faridabad is greatly reduced. The transit between the two cities will be possible in just 20 minutes. Without the bridge, people are forced to take the Kalindi Kunj flyover to travel to and fro. Another alternative is the Eastern Peripheral Expressway. However, both the routes are long, time taking and are fraught with traffic jams. However, there is a catch. The people of both the cities will have to wait a long time before they can think of travelling hassle-free.

The construction of the bridge is almost complete. The authorities have invested Rs 315 crore to build the 630-meter-long bridge across Yamuna. However, the approach road needed to access the bridge hasn't been built. In fact, the work hasn't started yet.

The land on both sides of the bridge belongs to Haryana. They have identified the land that needs to be requisitioned. The government has asked the Public Works Department (PWD) to furnish information in order to release money for the land acquisition. After this is done, the work will begin. It has been nearly four years since the decision but the work hasn't begun yet.

The approach will join Greater Noida Authority's road at Jaganpur Afzalpur village. The bridge will cut short the travel time to just 20 minutes. This will ease traffic pressure on Kalindi Kunj.

The foundation stone for the bridge at Greater Noida's Atta Gujran village and Faridabad's Manjhawali village was laid in 2014. However, it took nine years for the bridge to be constructed. From the Haryana side, the construction of the approach road has begun. But the work hasn't begun from the Noida side.

A 1.7-km-long road will be built on the Noida side which will join the city's main road. But the Greater Noida administration is yet to get the land parcel for the construction work.