Greater Noida Dowry Murder: Nikki Bhati's dying statement contradicts family allegations, here's what we know so far

At the time of death, victim Nikki Bhati told doctors she suffered burns due to a cylinder blast while cooking, contradicting her family's allegations of dowry harassment and murder. However, police found no evidence of a blast.

Nikki Bhati, the 28-year-old woman, who was allegedly set on fire by her husband and in-laws, in her dying statement told doctors that she suffered burns due to a cylinder blast while cooking. The hospital’s medico-legal certificate verified Nikki’s statement, ‘burn at home, due to blast of cooking cylinder’. This contradicts her family's allegations of dowry harassment and murder. However, the police investigation found no evidence of a cylinder blast and instead recovered an empty thinner bottle and a lighter from the house, which are now crucial evidence.



Nikki Bhati's dying statement

Kasna SHO Dharmendra Shukla believes Nikki might have intentionally hidden the truth to protect her family members from punishment. “It is believed she did not want anyone to be sent behind bars, which is why she did not blame anyone in her last words,” he said. It is also believed that since Nikki’s younger sister, Kanchan, was married into the same family, she may have been hesitant to criminally implicate her in-laws out of concern for her sister’s well-being, according to HT reports.

Meanwhile, dying declarations are only admissible in court if recorded before a magistrate, which wasn't possible in Nikki's case as she died on the way to Safdarjung Hospital. She was brought in critical condition by her husband, Vipin Bhati’s relative, Devendra, around 6 pm.



Nikki Bhati's death case



It was Nikki’s sister, Kanchan, who heard screams and rushed to find Nikki engulfed in flames, after which she doused the fire with the other hand while recording. Despite the seriousness of the case, no one from Nikki’s family approached the police. Nearly 20 hours after death, the matter was reported to the police, and a case under Section 103 (murder), Section 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), and Section 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered against four members –her husband Vipin, mother-in-law Daya, father-in-law Satveer and Brother-in-law Rohit. All four are arrested, and Vipin has been sent to 14-day judicial custody.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh State Women's Commission met Nikki's family and demanded a fair and prompt investigation with a chargesheet to be filed soon. The commission also extended financial support of Rs 4,000/month for Nikki's son and her sister Kanchan's two children until they turn 18. ​