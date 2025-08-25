Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

5 underrated timeless classics of Saif Ali Khan you must watch: Ek Hasina Thi to Parineeta, Being Cyrus

Shraddha Kapoor debuts on LinkedIn after previous account was marked ‘fake': 'Sorted issues in...'

Greater Noida Dowry Horror: Third arrest made, Nikki Bhati's brother-in-law arrested

Delhi Metro Fare Hike: DMRC revises ticket prices from today, longest distance travel to cost Rs..., check new slabs here

Aneet Padda sings Saiyaara in her own style, says 'voice may be rusty but...': Watch

Greater Noida dowry murder: Nikki Bhati's brother-in-law arrested, husband Vipin Bhati sent to judicial custody; three arrests so far -10 points

Weather Update: Rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR, IMD warns of heavy showers in Mumbai, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh; Check state-wise forecast here

Kolkata Law College Rape: Chargesheet says accused filmed assault through exhaust fan hole

Tannishtha Chatterjee battles stage 4 oligo metastatic cancer, says 'Can’t get worse than this'

8 dead, over 40 injured as container truck hits tractor-trolley in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
5 underrated timeless classics of Saif Ali Khan you must watch: Ek Hasina Thi to Parineeta, Being Cyrus

5 underrated classics of Saif Ali Khan you must-watch

Shraddha Kapoor debuts on LinkedIn after previous account was marked ‘fake': 'Sorted issues in...'

Shraddha Kapoor debuts on LinkedIn after previous account was marked ‘fake'

Delhi Metro Fare Hike: DMRC revises ticket prices from today, longest distance travel to cost Rs..., check new slabs here

Delhi Metro Fare Hike: DMRC revises ticket prices from today, longest distance t

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeIndia

INDIA

Greater Noida dowry murder: Nikki Bhati's brother-in-law arrested, husband Vipin Bhati sent to judicial custody; three arrests so far -10 points

Rohit Bhati, the brother-in-law of Nikki Bhati, has been arrested in connection with her murder in Greater Noida. Nikki died after being assaulted and set on fire at her in-laws' home, allegedly due to dowry demands of Rs 36 lakh. Meanwhile, Vipin's father is still on the run.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Aug 25, 2025, 09:53 AM IST

Greater Noida dowry murder: Nikki Bhati's brother-in-law arrested, husband Vipin Bhati sent to judicial custody; three arrests so far -10 points
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

In a horrifying incident, a 28-year-old woman named Nikki Bhati, a resident of Sirsa village in Greater Noida, was allegedly set on fire by her husband and mother-in-law over repeated dowry demands on August 21, 2025.  She was tortured and told not to post reels on Instagram, and reopening her parlour was allowed. On Sunday, Nikki’s husband, Vipin Bhati, was sent to 14-day judicial custody, and his mother-in-law, Daya Bhati, was arrested. In the fresh development, Nikki’s brother-in-law has been nabbed, the third arrest in the case so far.

Here are 10 key developments in the Greater Noida dowry murder case:

  1. Nikki Bhati was murdered by her husband on August 21 in Sirsa village, Greater Noida. Disturbing footage showed her limping down the stairs while on fire after being brutally thrashed by her husband and in-laws. She had married Vipin in 2016.
  2. Nikki's elder sister, Kanchan, who is married into the same family, filed a police complaint against her in-laws following the incident. She accused them of thrashing her sister and torturing both of them for a dowry of Rs 36 lakh just six months after Nikki’s marriage. Nikki succumbed to her burn injuries on the way to the hospital. 
  3. Kanchan said, "Our father gifted a top-model Scorpio SUV, a Bullet (Royal Enfield) bike, cash, gold, everything. Besides this, gifts would be sent from our home on Karwa Chauth. Our parents did all they could, but the in-laws were not happy. They kept criticising. They would say the clothes gifted by my parents cost Rs 2," she told NDTV. 

    Also read: Nikki Bhati's mother-in-law arrested in Noida dowry murder case
     
  4. Vipin Bhati has been sent to a 14-day judicial custody. While interrogating him, the police revealed that he had no remorse for the murder of his wife. After burning his wife, he immediately fled his home and went to his relatives’ house. It is alleged that he was strongly against her parlour business. On August 21, Nikki and Vipin had a huge fight over her wanting to reopen the parlour.
  5. Besides Vipin, a case has been registered against the victim's mother-in-law, Daya, brother-in-law, Rohit, father-in-law, Satveer, and sister-in-law under different sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). In the latest development, Rohit has been arrested, while Vipin's father is still on the run. 
  6. Nikki's six-year-old son witnessed the brutal crime and testified that his father and grandmother were involved. “Meri mumma ke upar kuch dala, fir unko chanta mara fir lighter se aag laga di. (They poured something on my mother, slapped her and set her ablaze using a lighter),” said the victim's son.
  7. Vipin Bhati was arrested and shot in the leg while trying to flee custody. Senior police officer Sudhir Kumar told the media that they took Vipin to his home to recover the bottle containing the flammable liquid used to burn Nikki. "He snatched a cop's pistol and opened fire. In retaliatory firing, he suffered a bullet injury in his leg."
  8. Vipin was taken to a hospital for treatment after he suffered a leg injury in an encounter with police. Speaking from the hospital bed, Vipin said he did not kill his wife and she "died on her own". "I have no remorse. I haven't killed her. She died on her own. Husbands and wives often have fights...it is very common," he told news agency ANI.
  9. Nikki's father, Bikhari Singh Payla, accused Vipin of having no remorse and compared him to a demon. "They are killers, they should be shot, their home razed. My daughter was bringing up her son by running a parlour. They tortured her. The whole family was involved in the conspiracy, and they killed my daughter," he told NDTV.
  10. The incident has sparked widespread outrage, with Nikki's family demanding justice. 

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Greater Noida dowry case: Main accused makes SHOCKING claims over allegedly killing wife, says, 'she died.., fights are normal...', watch
Greater Noida dowry case: Main accused makes SHOCKING claims over allegedly...
6 Bollywood movies that took us back to college days: From Student of the Year to Kuch Kuch Hota Hai
6 Bollywood movies that took us back to college days
Viral video shows ‘student with Rs 1.8 crore placement’ selling ice cream, here’s the reality
Viral video shows ‘student with Rs 1.8 crore placement’ selling ice cream, here’
Serena Williams inducts arch-rival Maria Sharapova into International Tennis Hall of Fame | Watch viral video
Serena Williams inducts arch-rival Maria Sharapova into IT HoF | Watch video
Stray Dog Attack in Kanpur: 21-year-old sustains facial injuries, undergoes 17 stitches after cheek splits into two
Stray Dog Attack in Kanpur: 21-year-old sustains facial injuries, undergoes 17..
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE