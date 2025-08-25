INDIA

Greater Noida dowry murder: Nikki Bhati's brother-in-law arrested, husband Vipin Bhati sent to judicial custody; three arrests so far -10 points

Rohit Bhati, the brother-in-law of Nikki Bhati, has been arrested in connection with her murder in Greater Noida. Nikki died after being assaulted and set on fire at her in-laws' home, allegedly due to dowry demands of Rs 36 lakh. Meanwhile, Vipin's father is still on the run.

