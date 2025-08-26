Greater Noida Dowry Murder: CCTV footage shows accused Vipin Bhati outside home at time of Nikki Bhati's death

From The Devil Judge to The King’s Affection: 6 must-watch K-dramas that explore bonds between mentor and their protégé
Why has Donald Trump threatened to 'destroy' China? He says, 'If I play those cards...', what are these cards?
Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal demands everyone to call her boss inside Salman Khan's house, gets brutally trolled
Another cloudburst in Jammu and Kashmir: Flash flood wreaks havoc in Doda, over 10 houses affected
Mohammed Siraj makes BIG claim about Jasprit Bumrah during England tour, Team India star pacer says, 'Responsibility...'
International Dog Day 2025: Kartik Aaryan's Katori to Priyanka Chopra’s Diana, Indian celebs' pets who have their own fandom
Kim Sejeong, Lee Sung Kyung, Shin Hye Sun, know 6 K-drama underrated actresses who deserve spotlight
International Dog Day: Ram Charan's Rhyme to Fatima Sana Shaikh's Bijlee, check celebs and their adorable dog companions
Big blow to Deepinder Goyal: Zomato-parent Eternal under GST radar, gets tax demand of Rs...
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 at Siddhivinayak Temple timings: Live aarti, darshan, online prasad booking
INDIA
The investigation into the dowry murder case of 26-year-old Nikki Bhati unearthed fresh evidence raising questions about the timeline leading up to her death. A CCTV footage appeared to show Nikki's husband, Vipin Bhati, accused in the case, standing outside a shop with his six-year-old child around the time of her death. The latest evidence contradicts the FIR timeline that claimed that Vipin set Nikki on fire.
The investigation into the dowry murder case of 26-year-old Nikki Bhati unearthed fresh evidence raising questions about the timeline leading up to her death. A CCTV footage appeared to show Nikki's husband, Vipin Bhati, accused in the case, standing outside a shop with his six-year-old child around the time of her death. The latest evidence contradicts the FIR timeline that claimed that Vipin set Nikki on fire.