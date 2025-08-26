INDIA

Greater Noida Dowry Murder: CCTV footage shows accused Vipin Bhati outside home at time of Nikki Bhati's death

The investigation into the dowry murder case of 26-year-old Nikki Bhati unearthed fresh evidence raising questions about the timeline leading up to her death. A CCTV footage appeared to show Nikki's husband, Vipin Bhati, accused in the case, standing outside a shop with his six-year-old child around the time of her death. The latest evidence contradicts the FIR timeline that claimed that Vipin set Nikki on fire.

