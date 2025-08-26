Greater Noida Dowry Murder case takes new turn: Vipin Bhati's cousin claims Nikki Bhati suffered burns from cylinder blast in kitchen

The death case of Nikki Bhati has taken a new turn with Vipin's cousin claiming that she suffered burns from a cylinder blast, conflicting with her sister Kanchan's allegations that Vipin and his family set her on fire. Here are the latest update on the case.

In a significant development, Nikki Bhati, the 28-year-old, was allegedly set on fire from a cylinder blast in the kitchen, according to her husband Vipin Bhati’s cousin Devendra. The Greater Noida dowry murder case has taken a new turn since the victim’s sister, Kanchan, who accused Vipin and her mother-in-law Daya Bhati of burning her alive over repeated dowry demands.



What did Vipin Bhati's cousin claim about Nikki Bhati's death?

Devendra also alleged that he, along with Vipin’s mother and father, took Nikki to the hospital following the incident. "I heard Vipin shouting about rushing Nikki to the hospital. Everyone was shouting about Nikki being injured in a fire. If you see the footage, you'll see me walking out of my shop in shorts after Vipin. I downed the shutters and drove the car. Along with uncle and aunty (Daya and Satveer), I took Nikki to the hospital. She told us there was a cylinder blast inside the house and kept asking for water all the way to the hospital as she couldn't breathe. We took her to Fortis Hospital, where she also told the doctor about a cylinder blast," he said, according to TOI.



Also read: Greater Noida Dowry Horror: Nikki Bhati's father Bhikari Singh breaks silence on her murder, says, 'I have...'

A CCTV footage purportedly showed Vipin and his six-year-old son near the crime scene at the time of an alleged assault. The video timestamps indicate Vipin, wearing a check shirt and blue trousers, was standing near a white car outside the house at 5:42 pm with his son. A commotion erupts at 5:47 pm, prompting Vipin to rush towards the house, followed by another man. Vipin then gestures to bystanders and gets into his car at 5:48 pm. This footage potentially corroborates Vipin's alibi, placing him at the scene but also suggesting he may have responded to the incident rather than being the perpetrator.



Also read: Video of Greater Noida dowry victim Nikki Bhati smiling in Mercedes goes viral after death; Internet mourns with anger, grief



Nikki Bhati dowry murder case: 4 arrests made so far

Police have been scrutinising the footage provided by the victim’s family to ascertain the details of the alleged assault. So far, four arrests have been made in the case. On Monday, police took into custody Vipin's father, Satveer and brother Rohit, both of whom had been absconding since the alleged murder. Vipin and his mother, Daya, were arrested on Sunday. Vipin suffered a gunshot in the leg as he allegedly tried to flee cops while he was being taken to the crime scene.



Meanwhile. Nikki Bhati's murder case has sparked widespread outrage, with demands for strict punishment for the accused and enforcement of dowry laws. Nikki's father, Bhikari Singh, has demanded the death penalty for Vipin and his family members, citing their brutal and inhumane actions against his daughter.