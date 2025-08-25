Greater Noida Dowry Horror: Fourth arrest made, deceased Nikki Bhati's father-in-law arrested

Greater Noida Dowry Horror: Police said on Monday (25 August 2025) that the father-in-law and brother-in-law of Nikki Bhati, a 26-year-old woman allegedly set on fire at her in-laws’ home over dowry demands in Greater Noida, have been arrested.

According to officials, Nikki’s brother-in-law, who is married to her sister, was taken into custody earlier on Monday. Her husband and mother-in-law were arrested over the weekend, on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

Following a tip and manual intelligence inputs, Kasna Police detained the suspects, Satveer Bhati (55), and Rohit Bhati (28), near Sirsa Toll Chauraha, the police said in a statement. An official told PTI that the arrests were carried out separately, with a slight gap in timing.

A case against the four accused was registered on 22 August at Kasna Police Station under sections 103(1) (murder), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) and 61(2) (attempting to commit offences punishable with life imprisonment or other offences) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Police added that Rohit had been absconding since the incident, which sparked outrage across the region.

On 21 August, Nikki was allegedly beaten and set ablaze at her home in Sirsa village, Greater Noida, by her husband Vipin Bhati and his family. Disturbing footage of the attack, filmed by Nikki’s elder sister Kanchan – who is married into the same family – later went viral on social media. One clip shows Nikki being dragged by her hair, while another captures her descending a staircase engulfed in flames before collapsing.

Vipin Bhati was arrested on Saturday (23 August) and was later shot in the leg during what police described as an attempt to escape custody on Sunday. His mother, Daya (55), was arrested the same day. Police said Vipin allegedly snatched a sub-inspector’s firearm and fired at officers while being taken to recover evidence, prompting police to retaliate.