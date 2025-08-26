Greater Noida Dowry Murder: Accused Vipin Bhati had affair, his lover alleged physical assault

Accused Vipin Bhati was allegedly having an affair with a woman from Jarcha, who filed an FIR in Noida claiming that he had beaten her when his wife Nikki caught them together in October 2024.

In a shocking development, Nikki Bhati’s death has become complex as more information on her accused husband, Vipin Bhat, has emerged. According to a source close to the development, Vipin had an affair with a woman who was caught red-handed by his wife, Nikki and his sister-in-law, Kanchan.



Nikki's death: Accused husband had an affair?

According to India Today reports, Vipin was having an affair with a woman from Jarcha, who filed an FIR in Noida alleging that he had beaten her when his wife caught them together in October 2024. She charged him with assault and exploitation. It is being reported that the relationship between Vipin and Nikki deteriorated after she discovered Vipin’s affair, and it had become a frequent cause of conflict between them.

Nikki’s sister, Kanchan, alleged that Vipin was involved with not one but several women. She claimed he was once caught with another woman in Molarband, Delhi. According to media reports, Vipin’s video with another woman went viral in 2024, where Nikki’s family members confronted and beat him on the road.



Nikki Bhati's death: 4 arrests so far

Nikki Bhati, a 26-year-old woman, was allegedly burnt alive by her husband, Vipin, and her mother-in-law, Daya Bhati, in Greater Noida over dowry, police said. Her family claimed that the victim had been harassed since her marriage in 2016 despite dowry payments. They accused Vipn and his family of demanding Rs 36 lakh, and failing to which they burnt their daughter alive.

While Vipin’s family and cousin claimed that Nikki suffered burns after a cylinder blast in the kitchen. The police have not found a cylinder at the crime scene; instead, a thinner bottle and a lighter were recovered. Several videos of Nikki being assaulted by Vipin have been doing the rounds on the internet. In one of the disturbing videos, she is covered in flames as she steps down the stairs.

Meanwhile, the Police said they would probe all possibilities, including dowry harassment, domestic violence and suicide. "The accused - the husband, father-in-law, mother-in-law, and brother-in-law - have all been arrested. A probe is underway. Every piece of evidence, including the videos posted online and the CCTV footage, is being examined," said Sudhir Kumar, additional DCP, Greater Noida.