Greater Noida Dowry Horror: Third arrest made, Nikki Bhati's brother-in-law arrested

The prime accused and the victim's husband, Vipin Bhati, has been sent to 14-day judicial custody. The victim's father-in-law is still absconding.

The victim's 55-year-old elder brother-in-law, Rohit Bhati, the third accused in the Noida dowry killing case, was arrested on Monday near the Sirsa toll in Haryana after being on the run for days.

Based on a complaint submitted on August 22 by the victim's older sister, who is also married into the same family, he was later taken into custody on charges of criminal conspiracy and murder.

(more details awaited...)