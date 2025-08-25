Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Greater Noida Dowry Horror: Nikki Bhati's father Bhikari Singh breaks silence on her murder, says, 'I have...'

Nikki was last week burnt alive by her husband Vipin and his mother following years of torture over dowry demands. Both of them along with other members of the Bhati family have since been arrested. Read on to know more on this.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Aug 25, 2025, 06:11 PM IST

Greater Noida Dowry Horror: Nikki Bhati's father Bhikari Singh breaks silence on her murder, says, 'I have...'
Nikki Bhati was married to Vipin Bhati in 2016.
Days after the gruesome murder of 28-year-old Nikki Bhati in Greater Noida, her father has opened up on what happened with his her and the backstory that built up to the shocking crime. Nikki was last week burnt alive by her husband Vipin and his mother following years of torture over dowry demands. Both of them along with other members of the Bhati family have since been arrested. Now, Nikki's father Bhikari Singh Payla has spoken about her longstanding struggle.

What did Nikki Bhati's father say about her marriage?

Speaking to NDTV, Payla said he had married his daughters, Nikki and Kanchan, to brothers Vipin and Rohit on December 10, 2016. At the time of the wedding, the Payla family had given the brothers a Mahindra Scorpio car, cash, and gold in dowry. But the demands continued to grow over time, with the latest one being a massive sum of Rs 36 lakh. Asked why he married his daughters into such a family, Payla stated: "In our clan, marriages happen through (dowry) mediators. And I had married off my daughter well."

'Papa, Nikki ko jala diya'

Payla also recounted the horror he and his family lived the day Nikki died. "They burned her alive and the entire family fled. One of my daughters was burning, the other had fainted. And they all fled. A neighbour rushed my daughter to Fortis hospital. My elder daughter (Kanchan) called and told me, 'Papa, Nikki ko jala diya'." He added, "We reached the hospital, and the doctor told us she had suffered 70 percent burns. She was referred to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. We rushed her there in an ambulance. We crossed the gates, and she breathed her last. The doctor said nothing is left now. I have lost everything. I lost my daughter, what is left now?"

What happened with Nikki Bhati and what action has been taken?

On Thursday evening, Nikki and Vipin got into an argument, after she was assaulted and set on fire. Vipin, his brother Rohit, and their parents Daya and Satyavir have since been arrested. Nikki's family has alleged that violent fights had taken place previously as well, but were resolved through family meetings. Payla says he wants death penalty for the killers. "I request Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to ensure they are hanged."

