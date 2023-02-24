Greater Noida: Door-to-door waste collection facility likely to start from April, check details (representational image)

Noida news: Soon, a doorstep waste collection facility in several sectors of Greater Noida will be started. For this, the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) will hire a company. The door-to-door waste collection facility will start across 95 sectors and 124 villages, TOI reported.

Residents of the city have to pay Rs 170 per month once the service begins, reports suggest. Interested companies can submit bids for the same by March 6, officials said. The facility is likely to start by April this year.

According to a GNIDA document, the selected company will ensure door-to-door waste collection from various categories of waste generators such as residential societies, commercial complexes, institutes and villages.

The company would also collect waste from other public places, garbage-vulnerable points, roadside bins, green spaces, parks, stadiums, slums, vegetable and weekly markets, slaughter-house and meat shops, said officials.

Apart from this, GNIDA will also appoint sweeping vendors to clear streets of waste. The authority has already allotted the work in the city's four zones to four sweeping vendors.

People have to segregate the waste at the source and if they failed to do so, then a penalty would be imposed in future by GNIDA. Moreover, they will be provided with a 24-hour complaint redressal system by the waste collection company.

