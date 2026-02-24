FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

Greater Noida Daylight Murder: Man shot dead outside home, chilling incident caught on cam

The CCTV footage shows three assailants approaching Nitin near his residence before opening fire at close range.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Feb 24, 2026, 02:45 PM IST

Greater Noida Daylight Murder: Man shot dead outside home, chilling incident caught on cam
A young man was gilled in cold blood outside his residence in Greater Noida on Tuesday, with the entire gruesome incident captured on CCTV cameras. The shooting took place under the Ecotech-1 police station area, where the victim, identified as Nitin, was targeted by armed assailants. He sustained critical bullet injuries and was rushed to a hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

CCTV reveals chilling details

The CCTV footage shows three assailants approaching Nitin near his residence before opening fire at close range. The attackers are seen confronting him and shooting him before fleeing the spot within seconds. The graphic nature of the footage has sent shockwaves through the community, with many calling for swift action against the perpetrators.

Personal rivalry suspected

Senior police officer Sudhir Kumar, who reached the scene along with a police team after receiving information about the incident, said preliminary investigation indicates the murder was the result of an ongoing personal rivalry. Police said Nitin had a dispute with some villagers, and accused Sachin along with his associates allegedly targeted him and carried out the firing.

Investigation underway

Following inspection of the crime scene, a forensic team was called in to collect evidence. Police have registered a case and launched raids to trace the remaining accused. Two suspects have been taken into custody for questioning, officials said, adding that heavy police deployment has been made in the village to maintain law and order. Authorities said further investigation is underway to establish the sequence of events and role of all those involved.

The police are leaving no stone unturned in their efforts to track down the remaining accused and bring them to justice. The community is on edge following the brazen daylight murder, and authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward and assist with the investigation

