Greater Noida: Car hits 3 women, B-Tech student Sweety Kumari in coma

Greater Noida Beta 2: Sweety Kumari is in the ICU.

A speeding car hit three B-Tech students in Greater Noida's Beta 2 area. While two students sustained minor injuries, one student has serious injuries to her head and legs and she is fighting for her life in a hospital.

The woman has been identified as Sweety Kumari. She is in a coma and is fighting for her life.

Sweety is in the ICU.

Her family has registered a case in the BETA-2 police station.

The police are searching for the man who hit the three women.

Kumari's brother wrote on social media that she is a student of Greater Noida's GNIOT college. She is fighting for her life in Greater Noida's Kailash Hospital.

"I am Santosh Kumar and I am raising funds for My sister-Sweety Kumar, a student of GNIOT College, Greater Noida, as she has met with a major road accident. Doctors have advised her to stay in the hospital until she fully recovers. She is currently undergoing treatment at Kailash Hospital in Greater Noida. We have spent Rs 1,00000. Further treatment will cost Rs 10,00,000 and we need funds to continue the treatment," he wrote in the social media post.

The incident comes just days after a Zomato delivery worker died in an accident in Greater Noida West. Three law students were arrested for the hit-and-run case.

In Delhi, a 20-year-old woman died in a gruesome way after a car hit scooty and dragged her for over 13 kilometers. The five men aboard the car were drunk. Her naked body was found by the police later. They have been arrested.