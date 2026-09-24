Greater Noida Bus Fire: Vehicle that caught fire on Yamuna Expressway had 9 challans in Delhi, permit valid till Oct 26

The bus, with registration number BR32PA8647, was on its way from Kashmere Gate in New Delhi to Mahoba in Uttar Pradesh when it caught fire near the 33-km mark on the expressway under Jewar police station limits.

DCP Traffic Central Range K Ramesh said on Thursday that the bus which caught fire on the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida, killing nine passengers, had nine challans in Delhi, mostly for overspeeding and improper parking.

"This bus has nine challans in Delhi, mostly for overspeeding and improper parking. We regularly hold meetings with transport operators and bus owners, repeatedly advising them regarding permits and regulatory violations. We also take strict action against those who park illegally and engage in overloading," DCP Ramesh said.

The bus, with registration number BR32PA8647, was on its way from Kashmere Gate in New Delhi to Mahoba in Uttar Pradesh when it caught fire near the 33-km mark on the expressway under Jewar police station limits.

Routine inspection was conducted

The senior officer noted that routine inspections are conducted to ensure vehicles carry essential emergency equipment.

"We periodically check for permit violations and inspect mandatory onboard safety equipment, including fire extinguishers. These protocols are checked on a continuous basis. This particular vehicle holds a valid permit up to October 26. However, since it is an older vehicle, general precautions will be taken and we will maintain strict surveillance on it going forward," he stated.

Passengers jumped out of the bus to save themselves

The bus stopped only after the fire had spread, with thick smoke filling the cabin and passenger area. Kumar said he and a few others jumped out to save themselves, while some passengers were trapped inside.

Several passengers suffered burn injuries and were rushed to Kailash Hospital in Jewar. Kumar said he was told at the hospital that nine passengers had died.

The bus, operated by Raj Kalpana Travels, was on its way from Delhi to Mahoba in Uttar Pradesh. Kumar said he had boarded the bus at Kashmere Gate around 9 pm on Wednesday.

Driver, conductor showed deliberate, gross negligence

According to the complaint, the conduct of the driver and conductor showed "deliberate, gross negligence, rashness and reckless disregard" for the safety of passengers.

It further states that passengers lost bags, luggage and mobile phones, including items kept in the luggage compartment and on the bus roof.

Police said nine passengers died due to burns and suffocation. The driver and conductor have been arrested and further probe is underway, police said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the bus fire tragedy and announced Rs 2 lakh compensation for the next of kin of those who died. A compensation of Rs 50,000 was also announced for those injured.