Greater Noida Bus Fire: Driver refused to stop, ignored burning smell told passengers 'don't care if you die', says FIR

In a complaint filed at Jewar police station, Suneel Kumar from Hamirpur district alleged that passengers alerted the driver and conductor after detecting the burning smell near the 33-km mark on the expressway at around 11:30 pm on Wednesday.

A bus driver carrying around 30-35 passengers allegedly continued driving despite warnings about a burning smell from the driver's cabin, shortly before the bus caught fire on the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida, according to an FIR. Nine passengers died in the incident, while several others suffered burn injuries.

In a complaint filed at Jewar police station, Suneel Kumar from Hamirpur district alleged that passengers alerted the driver and conductor after detecting the burning smell near the 33-km mark on the expressway at around 11:30 pm on Wednesday.

According to the complaint, when passengers asked the driver to stop and check the bus, he allegedly called the smell routine and continued driving.

What driver told passengers?

“Despite being alerted, the driver dismissed the smell as something common in the bus and did not stop to inspect the vehicle," Kumar claimed.

Passengers then raised an alarm and again asked the driver to stop the bus. According to the complaint, the response was: “If you want to die, then die; we won’t stop the bus."

#WATCH | Greater Noida, UP | A passenger bus caught fire on the Yamuna Expressway. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/6diWQ3dUcP — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2026

The FIR also claims that the driver and conductor were smoking bidis and cigarettes inside the cabin when fire suddenly broke out near the driver's seat.

“The driver and conductor continued smoking bidis and cigarettes in the cabin and that flames suddenly erupted near the driver’s seat shortly afterwards," he claimed.

Passengers jumped out of the bus to save themselves

The bus stopped only after the fire had spread, with thick smoke filling the cabin and passenger area. Kumar said he and a few others jumped out to save themselves, while some passengers were trapped inside.

Several passengers suffered burn injuries and were rushed to Kailash Hospital in Jewar. Kumar said he was told at the hospital that nine passengers had died.

The bus, operated by Raj Kalpana Travels, was on its way from Delhi to Mahoba in Uttar Pradesh. Kumar said he had boarded the bus at Kashmere Gate around 9 pm on Wednesday.

According to the complaint, the conduct of the driver and conductor showed "deliberate, gross negligence, rashness and reckless disregard" for the safety of passengers.

It further states that passengers lost bags, luggage and mobile phones, including items kept in the luggage compartment and on the bus roof.

Police said nine passengers died due to burns and suffocation. The driver and conductor have been arrested and further probe is underway, police said.

PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh ex gratia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the bus fire tragedy and announced Rs 2 lakh compensation for the next of kin of those who died.

A compensation of Rs 50,000 was also announced for those injured.

Distressed to hear about the loss of lives due to a fire tragedy on a bus in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. Praying for the swift recovery of the injured.



An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin… — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 24, 2026

"Distressed to hear about the loss of lives due to a fire tragedy on a bus in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. Praying for the swift recovery of the injured," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) wrote in a post on X.