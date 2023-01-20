Greater Noida Authority to sell 165 housing plots; list of areas and reserve price

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 20, 2023, 07:56 AM IST

Greater Noida news: After winning the auction, people would have to pay the entire money at once. (Representational photo)

Greater Noida: If you want to have your own house in Greater Noida, this is a golden opportunity for you. The Greater Noida Authority will launch a scheme today under which it will issue residential plots in already built sectors.

The Greater Noida Authority has decided to auction off 165 residential plots. Whoever bids the highest will get the house.

The Greater Noida's Authority's plots' minimum size will be 162 square metres. The maximum will be 750 square metres. All these plots are in totally developed sectors.

These sectors include Chai-Fai, Sigma, Delta-2, Delta-3 and Sector 2.

In all these sectors, people are already living.

After winning the auction, people would have to pay the entire money at once.

The minimum reserve price will be Rs 39000, reported Tricity.