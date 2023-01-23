Greater Noida Authority residential plot rate list out, apply via SBI portal

Greater Noida CEO Ritu Maheshwari had given orders to bring in the scheme for residential plots in the city. (Representational)

The Greater Noida Authority has given the masses a golden opportunity to make their home in the lush green city. The Greater Noida Authority is selling 186 residential plots. Applications for the plots started on January 20.

Greater Noida CEO Ritu Maheshwari had given orders to bring in the scheme for residential plots in the city. The plot sizes range from 162 square meters to 738 square metres.

In Sector 2, 142 plots with size 200 square meters are available. 15 plots with size 162 square meters are available in Sector 2 as well.

In Sector Chi 3, 15 plots of size 500 sq m and one with size 738 sq m are available. In Fai 3, four land parcels with size 350 sq m, in Delta 2, two plots of 200 square metres, in Delta 3, two plots sized 350 sq m, in Sigma 2 and 1, four plots of 500 sq m.

Last date for registration is February 3. Final documents have to be furnished by February 7. The reserve prices of these lands is between Rs 34000 per sq meters and Rs 43000 per square meters. Registration can be done via https://etender.sbi.

There is likely to be an e-auction for the plots.