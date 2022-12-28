Search icon
Greater Noida Authority approves new Noida-Greater Noida Metro route, to send proposal to Centre

Noida-Greater Noida Metro route: This DPR will be sent to the government of India.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 28, 2022, 10:48 PM IST

The Greater Noida Authority has approved a new metro route. The authority has approved the detailed project report of the new line between Greater Noida depot and Bodaki.

This DPR will be sent to the government of India. The GNA will try to secure a grant for the project from the Prime Minister Gatishakti programme.

The Noida Metro Rail Corporation has been entrusted with the construction of the metro line.

The GNA wants Bodaki to be the multi-modal transport hub of the district. It wants the area to have a railway link, a metro line and an inter-state bus stand.

Now the metro line will be extended till Bodaki. It was the NMRC that prepared the DPR which has been approved by the Greater Noida Authority Board.

The modalities of the project aren't out yet.

The Central and the Uttar Pradesh government have been trying to take to the next level the infrastructure of Noida and Greater Noida. They have been trying to build world-class roads and metro connectivity.

They are also building an international airport at Greater Noida's Jewar. They have also finalised a metro line linking Jewar with the New Delhi Railway Station from where one can take a metro train to the IGI airport.

They are also planning a metro line linking Greater Noida West with Noida.

