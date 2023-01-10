Greater Noida: 28-year-old engineer dies after lift crashes at construction site | Photo: File (Image for representation)

An unfortunate construction site accident claimed the life of an engineer in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, when a lift crashed. According to police officials, an under-construction building's "temporary lift" is believed to have crashed in Greater Noida on Monday, killing a 28-year-old private company engineer.

According to a senior official, the incident happened at around 4:15 pm in Sector 150, inside the boundaries of Knowledge Park police station, while workers were removing a temporary lift from the 25th floor of one of the residential towers (it was being used to transport construction materials).

According to Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida) Dinesh Kumar Singh, "The deceased has been identified as 28-year-old Ritik Rathore, a native of Firozabad district. He had come to remove the temporary lift and during the process, the supporting system could not bear the load of the lift, which crashed on the ground".

As per media reports, Rathore suffered severe injuries and was taken to a private hospital, but he did not survive. DCP Greater Noida Mr. Singh also mentioned that additional legal actions in the case were being taken. Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh took notice of the situation and subsequently ordered that a FIR be filed and that those accountable for the incident be detained. An official stated that the temporary lift had been put in place for a year at the location and that the service provider company was removing it at the end of its tenure.

In another report, a serpent was sighted in Techzone 4 in Greater Noida West on Monday. The city's forest department has been notified by the locals in the area. And the authorities are making an effort to catch the serpent. A python was allegedly spotted on Monday, according to Greater Noida West resident and social activist Rashmi Pandey.

READ | IMD predicts rainfall in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh; snowfall in J-K, Himachal Pradesh: Check full list here

(With inputs from PTI)