In the highly contested Greater Kailash Assembly constituency in South Delhi, BJP's Shikha Rai has taken the lead with 15,459 votes, surpassing AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj by 4,049 votes, as per the latest Election Commission trends. Bharadwaj currently holds 11,410 votes. With the vote counting underway, it appears that the BJP is poised to secure a decisive victory in this crucial constituency, which witnessed a three-cornered battle between AAP, BJP, and Congress on February 5. The Congress has chosen Garvit Singhvi to regain a lost foothold in the area.

South Delhi's Greater Kailash Assembly constituency, is a key battleground in the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections. On the February 5 voting, the legislative seat saw a three-way battle between AAP, BJP and Congress, making the polling result the most watched-out race in the election.

Who is BJP candidate Shikha Rai?

The political fate of the 60-year-old politician contesting from BJP will be decided in the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections. She has been the BJP councillor for the second time from ward number 173 of the Greater Kailash assembly seat. She was also the mayor candidate from BJP in the year 2023. She has a post-graduate degree, and has estimated total assets amount to Rs 16.1 Crore, while liabilities stand at Rs 3.1 Crore as per reports.

Shikha recently said she's sure that the BJP will form the government with a huge majority. She also dismissed the allegations levelled by AAP, saying that they are proof that they are losing the elections.“The people of Delhi also want development like the other states that have a double-engine government," she told ANI. Saurabh, on the other hand, stated that the exit polls will be proven wrong and AAP will form government this time also.

In the last Delhi Assembly Elections Results, Greater Kailash recorded a historically high voter turnout – 60% of the electorate participating. AAP’s Saurabh Bhardwaj won the last two elections, securing 60,372 votes in 2020 and defeating BJP’s Shikha Rai by 16,809 votes. The Congress candidate, Sukhbir Singh Pawar, received only 3,339 votes.