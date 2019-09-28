'Great spirit of optimism towards India,' says PM Modi, wraps up 'productive' US visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has just wrapped his week-long US visit, has said that there is a great spirit of optimism towards India.

Taking it to Twitter, PM Modi said, "Wherever I went, whoever I met, be it the world leaders, industrialists or citizens from all walks of life, there is a great spirit of optimism towards India."

Wherever I went, whoever I met, be it world leaders, industrialists or citizens from all walks of life, there is a great spirit of optimism towards India. There is also immense appreciation of India's efforts to improve sanitation, healthcare and empower the poor. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 27, 2019

"There is also immense appreciation of India's efforts to improve sanitation, healthcare and empower the poor," he added.

If we are to look at Per Capita Emissions, India's role in furthering global warming has always been historically low. Yet, we have taken the lead when it comes to harnessing renewable resources. India is also at the forefront of building consensus on disaster management. pic.twitter.com/Bemek6kUyL — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 27, 2019

Sharing more on his US visit, PM Modi said, "This USA visit was an extremely productive one. Over the last few days, I have been able to take part in a diverse range of programmes, the outcomes of which will greatly benefit India and our development trajectory."

This USA visit was an extremely productive one. Over the last few days, I have been able to take part in a diverse range of programmes, the outcomes of which will greatly benefit India and our development trajectory. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 27, 2019

PM Modi also mentioned, "I would like to express gratitude to the people of USA for the exceptional welcome, warmth and hospitality. I would also like to thank @POTUS @realDonaldTrump and other respected Members of the American Congress and Government."

I would like to express gratitude to the people of USA for the exceptional welcome, warmth and hospitality. I would also like to thank @POTUS @realDonaldTrump and other respected Members of the American Congress and Government. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 27, 2019

Bringing an "extremely productive" week-long visit to an end, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday emplaned for New Delhi, after delivering a speech at the 74th session of the UN General Assembly and holding a string of bilaterals earlier in the day.