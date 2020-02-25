'Great idea': Aizawl’s free mini roadside library wins hearts

What's the most loyal friend you can ever have? Without a doubt, it's a book! Books can heal you, comfort you and be your companion for lifelong.

Taking the love for books a notch higher, a mini roadside library in Mizoram’s capital Aizawl is going viral on social media.

The post was shared by an IFS officer Parveen Kaswan with the caption: “Now this is what every city must copy. Mizoram’s capital Aizawl has a couple of these tiny roadside libraries. Libraries are the best investment for nation-building. Northeast showing the way.”

Now this is what every city must copy. #Mizoram's capital #Aizawl has a couple of these tiny roadside libraries. Libraries are the best investment for nation building. North East showing the way. Via @asomputra pic.twitter.com/mFmFspuSyg — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) February 24, 2020

This roadside library encourages reading habits and helps in building community by providing access to exchange free books.

The new initiative received appreciation from social media users, with Twitter users flooding the micro-blogging website with their reactions.

“Beautiful isn’t it?! A few years ago, citizens in Dimapur pulled in resources to open the first public library! I still visit children libraries and get books. I missed out on so many amazing books as a child, now I balance my life with books meant for kids from 4 years till 100!,” a Twitterati said.

“Indeed, very amazing initiative. Now, I don’t want to wait to visit Aizawl as soon as possible,” another Twitter user said.

Great idea — Ankit Patel (@ankit_1910) February 24, 2020

North East India, you never stop making me fall for you guys — (@man_wid_secrets) February 24, 2020

Its quite assuring that India still has places full of honesty n innocence. — Deepshikha Goyal (@ddeepshikha) February 24, 2020

Interesting & innovative concept to enable everyone to read and must be replicated across parks, zoos, beaches and public places !! Thank you for the info !! — Arul Varman (@AVarmanM2014) February 24, 2020

Awesome! Thanks for sharing this. — Aditee Mitra (@mitra_aditee29) February 24, 2020

Correction needed: I'm wanna to go there. — Aman Pandey (@pandeyaman21) February 24, 2020

much needed initiate for each of the state — Ashish (@aashish_077) February 24, 2020