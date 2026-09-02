'Great fortune that they chose me': Jeetendra Mishra’s first reaction as Ram Mandir CEO

Calling his new role a 'great fortune', former Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra has credited Lord Ram’s blessings for his appointment as the first CEO of the Ram Mandir Trust

Jeetendra Mishra's first reaction after his appointment as the first CEO of the Ram Mandir Trust. (X)

Former Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra was appointed as the first CEO of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. He has served in the Indian Air Force for 43 years, and in his first interview after the appointment, he said that the opportunity came to him due to the blessings of Lord Ram.

What did Jeetendra Mishra say after becoming Ram Mandir CEO?

While speaking to news agency ANI, the former Air Marshal said, ''I consider this a great fortune that they chose me from so many candidates. I also consider this the blessings of Lord Ram that after 42 years of service to the nation in the Air Force, he has given me the opportunity to serve Shri Ram Mandir and Shri Ram bhakts.''

''As I said, I would like to thank the selection committee, Shri Ram Mandir Trust, and Lord Ram for having chosen me for this responsibility. I pray to God to grant me the capability so that I can shoulder it well,'' he added.





#WATCH | Delhi: First reaction by Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra (Retd) - the first CEO of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Ayodhya.



"...I consider this a great fortune that they chose me from so many candidates. I also consider this the blessings of Lord Ram that after… pic.twitter.com/8xtlsWb0C9 — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2026

When was Jeetendra Mishra appointed Ram Mandir Trust CEO?

For those late to the story, Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra (Retd.) on Wednesday was appointed as the first CEO of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in Ayodhya. Announcing the news, the Trust's interim general secretary Krishna Mohan informed that the decision was taken after a discussion in the meeting held on September 2.

''A discussion was held, and it was decided that Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra (Retd.) will be the CEO. During Operation Sindoor, Air Force played a significant role, and he was the Commander-in-Chief during the Operation,'' he said.

How was Jeetendra Mishra selected for the post?

Jeetendra Mishra was appointed CEO for the Trust after the search committee submitted its final report on Tuesday, following a rigorous screening process which saw over 5,000 applicants contending for the coveted post.

The 3-member search committee consisted of Lieutenant General Vishnu Kant Chaturvedi (Retd.), former scientist Suresh Haware, and former Supreme Court judge Justice Pramod Kohli.