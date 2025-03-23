After the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a closure report in the alleged suicide case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, actress Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde welcomed the move and expressed his gratitude towards the federal investigating agency.

Rhea Chakraborty, Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend at the time, was put through testing waters multiple times. At the same time, she went through media trials and criticism by the public.

We are grateful to the CBI for having thoroughly investigated every aspect of the case from all angles and closed the case," Maneshinde was cited as saying by news agency PTI.

'No foul play', says CBI

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging from the ceiling in his Mumbai-based apartment on June 14, 2020. After a public outcry and allegations of foul play, the case was handed over to the CBI.

The CBI has filed two separate closure reports in connection with the actor's death, one in the case of abetment to suicide filed by his father KK Singh in Patna, another by Rhea Chakraborty against his sisters, officials said.

As per officials, the courts will now decide whether to accept the report or continue a further probe into the matter.

Meanwhile, Chakraborty's lawyer also called out media trials in the case. "Due to the (Covid-19) pandemic, every one was glued to the television and social media in the absence of anything happening in the country. Innocent people were hounded and paraded before the media and investigative authorities. Rhea Chakraborty had to undergo untold miseries and was behind bars for 27 days before being released on bail," he said.