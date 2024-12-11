West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday expressed gratitude to the leaders who have backed her for a leadership role in the INDIA bloc, amid growing discussions about a change in the alliance's leadership.

Addressing a gathering in Purba Medinipur, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief extended her good wishes to the leaders and their respective parties, emphasizing unity and well-being.

"I am grateful to all the leaders who have honoured me. I wish good health to all of them. May they be well, may their party be well. May India be well," she said.

Earlier, Nationalist Congress Party (SP) president Sharad Pawar had expressed his support for Mamata Banerjee to take up a leadership role in the INDIA bloc, saying, "Yes, certainly (she is capable of leading the alliance). She is a prominent leader of this nation... she has that capability."

"The elected leaders she sent to Parliament are responsible, dutiful, and well-aware people. Therefore, she has the right to say so," Pawar had added.

Former Bihar Chief Minister and Union Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav had also backed Mamata Banerjee for the leadership role in the INDIA bloc. "Congress' objection means nothing. We will support Mamata. Mamata Banerjee should be given the leadership (of the INDIA Bloc). We will form the government again in 2025," he said.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary criticized RJD chief Lalu for backing Mamata Banerjee for a leadership role in the alliance. Chaudhary claimed that Lalu's comments were politically motivated with an eye on the upcoming 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections.

"West Bengal elections are approaching. That is why Lalu Prasad Yadav is trying to highlight Mamata Banerjee. She will lose the elections in 2026 and Rahul Gandhi will lose as well," the BJP leader had told ANI.

TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee also suggested that the INDIA bloc would benefit from Mamata Banerjee's leadership, saying that the alliance has struggled under Congress' stewardship.

"We had said earlier that Congress should understand that the INDIA bloc has failed under its leadership. It will be good if Mamata Didi is brought in for leadership (of the INDIA bloc). Out of all the leaders, Mamata Didi's name is on top when it comes to fighting politically," Kalyan Banerjee said.

