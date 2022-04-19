‘Grateful for warm welcome’: WHO Chief arrives in India, set to meet PM Modi in Gujarat

File photo

World Health Organisation (WHO) chief Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus arrived in India on Monday night, in Gujarat’s Rajkot. Hours after his arrival in the country, Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus thanked the Indian authorities for their “warm welcome”.

Dr Ghebreyesus, who landed in India on April 18, is set to attend key events in Gujarat with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. His visit to Gujarat will last for three days, and he is expected to be a part of major events and announcements.

Taking to Twitter, he praised the Ayush Ministry for their warm welcome. Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus wrote, “Just arrived in India and grateful for a warm welcome from the ministry of Ayush representatives. Looking forward to events which will set the foundation for integrating traditional medicine with modern health, and benefit people worldwide.”

Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi also reached Gujarat, which is his home state, on Monday. PM Modi is scheduled to launch developmental projects worth Rs 20,000 crores during his visit to the state, which will last for two days.

Beautiful start to the day in #India, with #WorldHealthDay symbols. Together, for our planet, our health. Together, for a #HealthierTomorrow! pic.twitter.com/FvOGQ4HjB3 — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) April 19, 2022

PM Modi, along with WHO chief Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus, will be laying the foundation stone of the WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine (GCTM) in Jamnagar, which is set to be the first and only global outpost centre for traditional medicine in the world.

The WHO chief will also accompany PM Modi to the inauguration of the Global AYUSH Investment and Innovation Summit in Gandhinagar at Mahatma Mandir, which is set to have around 90 speakers.

According to the official release, the AYUSH summit will “help uncover investment potential and give a boost to innovation, research and development, and start-up ecosystem in the wellness industry, as well as bring together industry leaders, academicians, and scholars together and act as a platform for future collaborations”.

Meanwhile, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is also set to visit India for two days, April 21 and 22.

