'Grateful for his good wishes': PM Modi thanks President Kovind for his concern over security breach

Thanking President Ram Nath Kovind for his concern over the security breach in his convoy in Punjab on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that his wishes are always a source of strength.

"Called on Rashtrapati Ji. Thankful to him for his concern. Grateful for his good wishes, which are always a source of strength," read a tweet from the PM's official Twitter account.

"President Ram Nath Kovind met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Rashtrapati Bhavan today and received from him a first-hand account of the security breach in his convoy in Punjab yesterday. The President expressed his concerns about the serious lapse," the President of India tweeted.

Earlier today President Kovind had expressed concern about the security breach in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy during the latter's visit to Punjab.

On Wednesday, the Home Ministry said in a statement that PM Modi landed at Bathinda on Wednesday morning from where he was to go to the National Martyrs Memorial at Hussainiwala by helicopter. PM Modi was scheduled to visit Ferozepur to lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 42,750 crore.

Due to rain and poor visibility, the Prime Minister waited for about 20 minutes for the weather to clear out.

The statement read that when the weather did not improve, it was decided that he would visit the National Martyrs Memorial via road, which would take more than two hours. The Prime Minister proceeded to travel by road after necessary confirmation of necessary security arrangements by the DGP Punjab Police. Around 30 km away from the National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala, when the Prime Minister's convoy reached a flyover, it was found that the road was blocked by some protestors.

Due to the security breach, the PM returned to the Bathinda airport. As per reports, he told the officials at the airport "Apne CM ko thanks kehna, ki mein Bhatinda airport tak zinda laut paaya". (Thank your chief minister that returned to the Bhatinda airport alive).

The MHA said that the PM’s schedule was communicated in advance to the state government and they were expected to make necessary arrangements for logistics and security and keep a contingency plan ready. It further added that the Punjab government has to deploy additional security to secure any movement on the road, which was ‘clearly not deployed’.

The ministry has taken cognisance of the security lapse has sought a detailed report from the state government. It has also asked the government to fix responsibility for this lapse and take strict action