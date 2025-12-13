GRAP IV imposed in Delhi NCR as air quality hits Severe+
INDIA
This is in addition to the actions under Stages I, II and III of extant GRAP already in-force in NCR.
Delhi Pollution: The GRAP Stage 4 in the entire Delhi-NCR region has been imposed with immediate effect amid worsening air pollution. The Air quality has hit Severe+’ (Delhi AQI > 450). CAQM (Commission for Air Quality Management) has invoked all actions under GRAP Stage-IV in Delhi-NCR in addition to the actions under Stages I, II and III of the extant GRAP already in force in the region.
Keeping in view the prevailing trend of air quality and in an effort to prevent further deterioration of air quality in the region, the CAQM Sub-Committee on GRAP decides to invoke all actions as envisaged under Stage-IV of the extant GRAP – ‘Severe+’ Air Quality (DELHI AQI > 450), with immediate effect, in the entire NCR. AQI (Air Quality Index) was around 488 in Anand Vihar, categorised as 'Severe', as claimed by CPCB (Central Pollution Control Board).