INDIA

GRAP III restrictions revoked, what's allowed in Delhi-NCR? Check details

The Commission for Air Quality Management, India's air quality panel, has officially revoked the restrictions under Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi-NCR on Wednesday. However, restrictions which are part of the first and second stage of GRAP will be strengthened in Delhi.

GRAP Stage III restrictions have been revoked from Delhi-NCR

Add DNA as a Preferred Source