GRAP III restrictions revoked, what's allowed in Delhi-NCR? Check details

The Commission for Air Quality Management, India's air quality panel, has officially revoked the restrictions under Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi-NCR on Wednesday. However, restrictions which are part of the first and second stage of GRAP will be strengthened in Delhi.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Nov 26, 2025, 07:22 PM IST

The Commission for Air Quality Management, India's air quality panel, has officially revoked the restrictions under Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi-NCR on Wednesday. However, restrictions which are part of the first and second stage of GRAP will be strengthened in the capital and its surrounding areas in NCR.

 

