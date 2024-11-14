Delhi and nearby regions have been enveloped in a dense layer of smog, causing the air quality to fall into the “Severe” category with AQI readings surpassing 400 in multiple locations.

Since yesterday morning, Delhi and nearby regions have been enveloped in a dense layer of smog, causing the air quality to fall into the “Severe” category with AQI readings surpassing 400 in multiple locations.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) described the intense early-morning haze as an "episodic event," suggesting an improvement by today. However, given the critical AQI levels, CAQM has escalated measures to Stage III of the Graded Action Response Plan (GRAP), to be enforced starting at 8 am tomorrow.

Understanding GRAP Stage III: When the AQI crosses 400 into the 'Severe' range (401-450), Stage III of GRAP activates, introducing:

A comprehensive ban on non-essential construction and demolition, with exceptions only for essential projects tied to national security, healthcare, and key infrastructure.

A restriction on BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles in Delhi and certain NCR areas, including Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and Noida.

A strict ban on diesel generator usage, except for emergencies, and limitations on industrial operations that don’t use clean, approved fuels.

Intensified efforts to reduce road dust through mechanized sweeping and frequent water sprinkling.

Enhanced public transport options and incentives for off-peak travel.

GRAP Overview: GRAP is a tiered action plan tailored for winter when air quality issues intensify. It includes:

Stage I (Poor, AQI 201-300): Dust control at construction sites, restriction on waste burning, and traffic and emission management.

Stage II (Very Poor, AQI 301-400): Daily road sweeping and sprinkling, increased public transport, and a higher parking fee to limit private vehicle use.

Stage III (Severe, AQI 401-450): As noted, bans on non-essential construction, limits on certain vehicle types, and more stringent measures.

Stage IV (Severe Plus, AQI above 450): Halts entry of trucks into Delhi, stops certain public construction projects, and may require schools to suspend classes, reduce office attendance, and allow remote work.

Previously, GRAP Stage II was introduced in October when the AQI hit over 300.