GRAP 4 restrictions re-activated in Delhi-NCR as AQI hits 'severe' levels, know what's open, what's closed

INDIA
The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Saturday evening re-imposed Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) IV as pollution levels in Delhi-NCR worsened. This is in addition to the Stage I, II and III actions already in force. Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) has worsened, reaching 400 at 4 pm, rising to 428 at 8 pm, due to unfavourable weather conditions.
A senior CAQM official said, “The AQI of Delhi, which was recorded as 400 on Saturday at 4 PM, exhibited a sharp increasing trend and has been recorded at 428 at 8 PM owing to a western disturbance, highly unfavourable weather and meteorological conditions, and lack of dispersal of pollutants,” a senior CAQM official said.
The official added, “Keeping in view the prevailing trend of air quality and relevant factors and in an effort to prevent further deterioration of air quality in the region, the CAQM Sub-Committee on GRAP unanimously decides to invoke all actions as envisaged under Stage-IV of extant GRAP – 'Severe ' Air Quality (DELHI AQI > 450), with immediate effect, in the entire NCR, as a proactive measure.”
GRAP 4 in Delhi-NCR: What's allowed, what's restricted?