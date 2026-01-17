FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
GRAP 4 restrictions re-activated in Delhi-NCR as AQI hits 'severe' levels, know what's open, what's closed

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Saturday evening re-imposed Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) IV as pollution levels in Delhi-NCR worsened. This is in addition to the Stage I, II and III actions already in force. 

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Jan 17, 2026, 09:33 PM IST

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Saturday evening re-imposed Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) IV as pollution levels in Delhi-NCR worsened. This is in addition to the Stage I, II and III actions already in force. Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) has worsened, reaching 400 at 4 pm, rising to 428 at 8 pm, due to unfavourable weather conditions.

A  senior CAQM official said, “The AQI of Delhi, which was recorded as 400 on Saturday at 4 PM, exhibited a sharp increasing trend and has been recorded at 428 at 8 PM owing to a western disturbance, highly unfavourable weather and meteorological conditions, and lack of dispersal of pollutants,” a senior CAQM official said.

The official added, “Keeping in view the prevailing trend of air quality and relevant factors and in an effort to prevent further deterioration of air quality in the region, the CAQM Sub-Committee on GRAP unanimously decides to invoke all actions as envisaged under Stage-IV of extant GRAP – 'Severe ' Air Quality (DELHI AQI > 450), with immediate effect, in the entire NCR, as a proactive measure.”


GRAP 4 in Delhi-NCR: What's allowed, what's restricted?

  • Under vehicle restrictions: Diesel-run medium and heavy goods vehicles registered in Delhi (BS-IV or below) are banned, except for essential services. Non-essential light commercial vehicles registered outside Delhi are banned, except for EVs, CNG, and BS-VI diesel ones. BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles banned in Delhi-NCR.
  • All construction activities, including highways, roads, flyovers, power lines, pipelines, and other public projects, are suspended
  • Petrol, diesel, and CNG outlets in Delhi will supply fuel only to vehicles with a valid Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC)
  • Vehicles registered outside Delhi not meet BS-VI emission norms are prohibited from operating within Delhi
  • Exemptions for CNG or electric-powered vehicles, public transport, and vehicles transporting essential goods or providing essential services
  • Vehicles transporting construction materials, including sand, aggregates, stone, bricks, cement, ready-mix concrete, debris, or similar items, are not allowed to enter Delhi
  • Vehicles found violating GRAP Stage IV restrictions will be subject to strict penalties or seizure
  • Emergency vehicles on sovereign duty, such as ambulances, fire tenders, and police vehicles, are exempted
  •  Vehicles carrying essential commodities or providing essential services, as notified by the competent authorities, are exempted
