GRAP-4 restrictions activated in Delhi-NCR? Delhi authorities takes BIG step amid 'very poor' AQI, measures of GRAP-4 are being implemented under...

Delhi authorities have taken big action against 'deadly' surge of air pollution crisis in the national capital. Some measures that lies under GRAP 4 restrictions, are now being considered under GRAP 3 as AQI crosses 300 mark, as confirmed by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

CAQM in a post on X, said, 'CAQM has revised the GRAP schedule on 21.11.2025 to make it more stringent thus preventing further deterioration of air quality in Delhi–NCR; Complete details of revised GRAP schedule (November, 2025) can be accessed from the Commission’s official website.'

What measures of GRAP 4 will be brought under GRAP 3?