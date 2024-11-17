GRAP Stage 4 entails a ban on diesel-run medium, and heavy goods vehicles registered in Delhi (BS-IV or below), except those carrying essentials.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has implemented actions under stage-lV ('Severe+' Air Quality) of the revised Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi-NCR from 8 AM of November 18, 2024 in the NCR. This is in addition to the Stage I, II and III actions already in force. Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) has worsened, reaching 441 at 4 pm and rising to 457 by 7 pm due to unfavourable weather conditions.

What's open, what's closed under GRAP 4?

GRAP Stage 4 entails a ban on diesel-run medium, and heavy goods vehicles registered in Delhi (BS-IV or below), except those carrying essentials.

Trucks (except for trucks carrying essential commodities/providing essential services) won't be allowed to enter the national capital till Stage IV of the GRAP is in effect.

All construction activities, including highways, roads, flyovers, power lines, pipelines and other public projects, have been suspended.

Delhi-registered BS-IV or older diesel medium and heavy goods vehicles are banned, except for those in essential services.

Non-essential light commercial vehicles registered outside Delhi will also be prohibited, except for EVs and CNG and BS-VI diesel ones.

CAQM suggestions

The CAQM suggested online teaching for the students of Classes 6 to 9 and Class 11.

It also recommended that offices in the National Capital Region (NCR) work at 50 per cent capacity, with the rest working from home.

Work-from-home options may be introduced for central government employees, the panel said.

State governments could also decide to close colleges, limit non-essential commercial activities and implement odd-even vehicle rules, it said.