INDIA

GRAP 4 implemented in Mumbai as air quality worsens, know what’s allowed and what’s not

Mumbai has implemented stricter pollution controls, enforcing GRAP-4 measures in heavily polluted areas. Read here to know what’s allowed and what’s not.

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Nov 28, 2025, 11:46 AM IST

On Friday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) initiated the initial phase of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP-4) in various parts of the city where air quality has persistently been poor throughout November. These areas include: Mazgaon, Malad, Deonar, Borivali (East), Chakala–Andheri (East), Navy Nagar, Mulund (West), and Powai, which continue to record some of the highest pollution levels in Mumbai.

As part of GRAP-4, the civic body has increased several dust-control measures. Consequently, roads in affected zones are being regularly washed, construction activities are under close monitoring, and small industrial units that violate air-quality standards are being penalized.

GRAP 4 implemented in Mumbai: Know here what's allowed and what's not 

In recent days, the BMC's flying squads have conducted inspections at 70 construction sites, resulting in work stoppages at 53 locations due to violations of the corporation’s pollution-control guidelines.

Simultaneously, bakery operators in Mazgaon have been ordered to replace outdated chimneys, marble-cutting units in Andheri East have been instructed to adopt cleaner technologies, and the MPCB has been directed to take action against polluting industries and RMC plants in Deonar.

To strengthen regulatory efforts, 450 junior supervisors from the Solid Waste Management department have been empowered to issue fines for violations related to dust and waste.

This move comes in response to alarming AQI data: Mazgaon recorded "poor" air quality on 12 days and "very poor" on two days this month, while Deonar registered "poor" AQI on 14 days. Due to the ongoing pollution issues, GRAP-4 measures will be maintained in these areas until a significant improvement in air quality is observed.

