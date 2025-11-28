Big blow to Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries, faces massive GST penalty of Rs...; company vows to...
MAJOR update on Kapil Sharma's Kap's Cafe shooting, Delhi Police arrests accused linked to gangster Goldy Brar
Who is Asha Sobhana? Smriti Mandhana's former RCB teammate becomes first female cricketer from Kerala to fetch over Rs 1 crore in WPL Auction 2026, will now play for THIS team
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra name their baby girl Saraayah Malhotra; here's what it means
Donald Trump takes BIG decision on 'migration from all Third World Countries' after DC shooting; know how it will affect Indians
GRAP 4 implemented in Mumbai as air quality worsens, know what’s allowed and what’s not
Hema Malini once opened up about Dharmendra's first wife Prakash Kaur, said THIS about feeling jealous: 'How can you torture a person...'
Kiku Sharda takes a dig at Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan's 'rivalry', tells Big B 'you even threw him out of...'
Delhi-NCR's air quality remains in 'very poor' category, AQI at 384 in several areas; Check area-wise pollution levels
Cyclone Ditwah: Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, southern Andhra Pradesh and several areas to be affected; check IMD warning, rainfall forecasts
INDIA
Mumbai has implemented stricter pollution controls, enforcing GRAP-4 measures in heavily polluted areas. Read here to know what’s allowed and what’s not.
On Friday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) initiated the initial phase of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP-4) in various parts of the city where air quality has persistently been poor throughout November. These areas include: Mazgaon, Malad, Deonar, Borivali (East), Chakala–Andheri (East), Navy Nagar, Mulund (West), and Powai, which continue to record some of the highest pollution levels in Mumbai.
As part of GRAP-4, the civic body has increased several dust-control measures. Consequently, roads in affected zones are being regularly washed, construction activities are under close monitoring, and small industrial units that violate air-quality standards are being penalized.
In recent days, the BMC's flying squads have conducted inspections at 70 construction sites, resulting in work stoppages at 53 locations due to violations of the corporation’s pollution-control guidelines.
Simultaneously, bakery operators in Mazgaon have been ordered to replace outdated chimneys, marble-cutting units in Andheri East have been instructed to adopt cleaner technologies, and the MPCB has been directed to take action against polluting industries and RMC plants in Deonar.
To strengthen regulatory efforts, 450 junior supervisors from the Solid Waste Management department have been empowered to issue fines for violations related to dust and waste.
This move comes in response to alarming AQI data: Mazgaon recorded "poor" air quality on 12 days and "very poor" on two days this month, while Deonar registered "poor" AQI on 14 days. Due to the ongoing pollution issues, GRAP-4 measures will be maintained in these areas until a significant improvement in air quality is observed.