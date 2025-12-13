GRAP 3 reimposed in Delhi as AQI level hits 409: Know what's allowed and what's banned across Delhi-NCR
Here's what is banned, and what is allowed across Delhi-NCR under stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP-3) as the air quality turns 'severe' in the national capital region.
Anti-pollution restrictions under Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP-3) have been reactivated in Delhi on Saturday after the city’s air quality once again deteriorated to the “severe" category. The Air Quality Index(AQI) in the national capital hit 409, slipping from 393 recorded at around 8 am. The CAQM has directed NCR Pollution Control Boards and other agencies to intensify preventive measures to contain further deterioration of air quality, including all actions under Stage III in addition to the existing measures under Stages I and II. Here's what is banned, and what is allowed across Delhi-NCR under GRAP III.
GRAP III imposed in Delhi-NCR: What's allowed
Essential infrastructure and public service projects, including:
GRAP III imposed in Delhi-NCR: What's not allowed
GRAP 3 in Delhi-NCR
With the Delhi Air Quality Index (AQI) ranging between 401-450, the CAQM said, "Keeping in view the prevailing trend of air quality and in an effort to prevent further deterioration of air quality in the region, the CAQM GRAP Sub-Committee today has taken the call to invoke all actions as envisaged under Stage III of the extant GRAP with immediate effect, in the entire NCR. This is in addition to the actions under Stages I and II of the extant GRAP already in force in the NCR,” CAQM said. The decision to invoke GRAP III also comes when the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi (AQEWS) predicted that air quality is expected to remain in the 'severe' category on Sunday and improve to the very poor category on Monday. “The air quality is likely to be in the severe category on Sunday. The air quality is likely to be in the very poor category on Monday. The outlook for the subsequent six days is that the air quality is likely to be in the very poor category,” the AQEWS bulletin said.