FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Dhurandhar star Sara Arjun serves bold look in sculptural futuristic gown; SEE pics

GRAP 3 invoked in Delhi as air quality touches 'severe' levels, check area-wise AQI levels

What is HECI Bill? Cabinet clears India's biggest education overhaul bill, will UGC, AICTE, NCTE be replaced?

Ozempic in India: What Type 2 diabetes patients should know about drugs' side effects, risks and warnings

Dhurandhar box office collection day 8: Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna film goes on rampage mode; crosses Rs 250 crore in India

Goa Nightclub Fire: How did Luthra Brothers run Birch by Romeo lane illegally for 18 months? Goa police make SHOCKING revelation

Messi India tour: Argentina football icon meets Shah Rukh Khan in Kolkata, unveils 70 feet statue, watch viral video

ICC, JioStar clarify on media rights deal after reports of exit ahead of T20 World Cup: 'Fully committed to...'

Delhi-NCR AQI: National capital chokes as air quality worsens; AQI at..., hits 'severe' levels in Anand Vihar, ITO and other areas

Donald Trump's USD 100000 H-1B visa fee faces legal challenge from these US states due to...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
What is HECI Bill? Cabinet clears India's biggest education overhaul bill, will UGC, AICTE, NCTE be replaced?

Cabinet clears HECI bill; UGC, AICTE, NCTE be replaced

Ozempic in India: What Type 2 diabetes patients should know about drugs' side effects, risks and warnings

Ozempic in India: What Type 2 diabetes patients should know about drugs

ICC, JioStar clarify on media rights deal after reports of exit ahead of T20 World Cup: 'Fully committed to...'

ICC, JioStar clarify on media rights deal after reports of exit ahead of T20 Wor

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ranveer Singh beats Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Allu Arjun, Prabhas as Dhurandhar creates history, becomes first Hindi film to earn Rs...

Ranveer Singh beats Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Allu Arjun, Prabhas

Gadar to Uri: Iconic patriotic film dialogues that still give us goosebumps and invoke national pride

Gadar to Uri: Iconic patriotic film dialogues that still give us goosebumps

Meet Sakshi Khanna, Akshaye Khanna's lesser-known half brother, assisted Sanjay Leela Bhansali in..., chose not to follow dad Vinod Khanna's footsteps, working in...

Meet Sakshi, Akshaye Khanna's lesser-known brother, assisted Bhansali in...

HomeIndia

INDIA

GRAP 3 invoked in Delhi as air quality touches 'severe' levels, check area-wise AQI levels

The CAQM has directed NCR Pollution Control Boards and other agencies to intensify preventive measures to contain further deterioration of air quality, including all actions under Stage III in addition to the existing measures under Stages I and II.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Dec 13, 2025, 12:49 PM IST

GRAP 3 invoked in Delhi as air quality touches 'severe' levels, check area-wise AQI levels
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

As Delhi's air quality inched closer to the ‘severe’ category on Saturday morning, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in the National Capital Region (NCR) and adjoining areas invoked Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). With the Delhi Air Quality Index (AQI) ranging between 401-450, the CAQM said, "Keeping in view the prevailing trend of air quality and in an effort to prevent further deterioration of air quality in the region, the CAQM GRAP Sub-Committee today has taken the call to invoke all actions as envisaged under Stage III of the extant GRAP — ‘Severe’ air quality (Delhi AQI ranging between 401–450), with immediate effect, in the entire NCR. This is in addition to the actions under Stages I and II of the extant GRAP already in force in the NCR,” CAQM said.

GRAP III invoked in Delhi as air quality turns 'severe'

The CAQM has directed NCR Pollution Control Boards and other agencies to intensify preventive measures to contain further deterioration of air quality, including all actions under Stage III in addition to the existing measures under Stages I and II.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 401 (severe) at 11 am on Saturday. The 24-hour average AQI was recorded at 349 (very poor) at 4 pm a day earlier. The decision to invoke GRAP III also comes when the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi (AQEWS) predicted that air quality is expected to remain in the 'severe' category on Sunday and improve to the very poor category on Monday. “The air quality is likely to be in the severe category on Sunday. The air quality is likely to be in the very poor category on Monday. The outlook for the subsequent six days is that the air quality is likely to be in the very poor category,” the AQEWS bulletin said.

Delhi-NCR AQI levels

Delhi's air quality witnessed a sharp deterioration on Saturday morning, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 393 at around 8 am, placing it in the 'Very Poor' category, as per data released by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Several places in the capital were classified as 'severe'. According to CPCB data, Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 436 and was enveloped in a thick blanket of toxic smog. Other locations, such as Ashok Vihar (435), ITO (425), DTU (426), and Nehru Nagar (427), showed a severe decline in air quality, recording a 'severe' category. However, air quality varied across the city, with several areas recording an AQI in the 'Very Poor' category. According to the CPCB, Najafgarh recorded an AQI of 312, while Shadipur registered 375. Okhla Phase 2 and Dwarka Sector 8 recorded AQI of 400 and 394, respectively, indicating slightly better air quality than other areas but still reflecting a decline.

(With inputs from ANI)
 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Dhurandhar star Sara Arjun serves bold look in sculptural futuristic gown; SEE pics
Dhurandhar star Sara Arjun serves bold look in sculptural futuristic gown
GRAP 3 invoked in Delhi as air quality touches 'severe' levels, check area-wise AQI levels
GRAP 3 invoked in Delhi as air quality touches 'severe' levels, check area-wise
What is HECI Bill? Cabinet clears India's biggest education overhaul bill, will UGC, AICTE, NCTE be replaced?
Cabinet clears HECI bill; UGC, AICTE, NCTE be replaced
Ozempic in India: What Type 2 diabetes patients should know about drugs' side effects, risks and warnings
Ozempic in India: What Type 2 diabetes patients should know about drugs
Dhurandhar box office collection day 8: Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna film goes on rampage mode; crosses Rs 250 crore in India
Dhurandhar box office day 8: Akshaye Khanna film crosses Rs 250 crore in India
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ranveer Singh beats Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Allu Arjun, Prabhas as Dhurandhar creates history, becomes first Hindi film to earn Rs...
Ranveer Singh beats Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Allu Arjun, Prabhas
Gadar to Uri: Iconic patriotic film dialogues that still give us goosebumps and invoke national pride
Gadar to Uri: Iconic patriotic film dialogues that still give us goosebumps
Meet Sakshi Khanna, Akshaye Khanna's lesser-known half brother, assisted Sanjay Leela Bhansali in..., chose not to follow dad Vinod Khanna's footsteps, working in...
Meet Sakshi, Akshaye Khanna's lesser-known brother, assisted Bhansali in...
Mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor sets new maternity fashion trend, flaunts baby bump in Handcrafted outfit; see pics
Mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor sets new maternity fashion trend, flaunts baby bump in Ha
Kamal Haasan, Nagarjuna, Vijay Sethupathi assemble, announce investment of Rs 4,000 crore in regional content by...., check viral photos
In pics: JioHotstar brings south stars together in grand Chennai night, 25 new t
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement