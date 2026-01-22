FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

GRAP 3 curbs revoked in Delhi-NCR as AQI improves; know what's allowed, what's not

Days after GRAP 4 was lifted in Delhi and the national capital region, the authorities revoked the GRAP 3 anti-pollution measures as the Air Quality Index in the region improved.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Jan 22, 2026, 06:04 PM IST

GRAP 3 curbs revoked in Delhi-NCR as AQI improves; know what's allowed, what's not
The Commission for Air Quality Management on Thursday (January 22, 2026) revoked the anti-pollution measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP 3), and the air quality of the national capital improved slightly. The move comes a day after the authorities lifted the GRAP 4 curbs after the city registered AQI below the 400 mark for three consecutive days, prompting authorities to withdraw the GRAP-4 curbs.  

GRAP 3 revoked in Delhi-NCR

In an order, the CAQM said that actions under Stages 1 and 2 of the revised GRAP will, however, remain in force while keeping other restrictions in place. The order further stated that "Construction & Demolition project sites, etc., which have been issued specific closure orders on account of violations/ non-compliances of various statutory directions, rules, guidelines, etc., under no circumstances shall resume their operations without any specific order to this effect from the Commission. Actions under Stage-I & II shall, however, remain invoked and be implemented."

"While GRAP Stage-lll is being revoked, keeping in view the winter season when weather conditions are not so favourable and in order to ensure that the AQI levels do not slip further, the citizens are requested to strictly adhere to the citizen charter under GRAP Stage-l & II," the order added.

The Sub-Committee on GRAP held its meeting today and reviewed the air quality scenario in the region as well as the IMD/IITM forecast. The committee observed that the AQI of Delhi has been improving owing to favourable meteorological conditions and recorded as 322 today. According to the India Meteorological Department, the AQI is likely to remain in "moderate" to "poor"
category in the coming days.

GRAP 3 lifted in Delhi-NCR: What's allowed, what's not

 

With GRAP‑3 gone, the industry, transport and construction get flexibility, but the core anti‑pollution measures remain. The dust control, vehicle emission limits, waste‑burning ban, etc. remains in place to keep the air from slipping back into “severe” levels. 

What's allowed:

  • Industries, commercial kitchens and eateries can once again burn coal or firewood for heating and cooking.
  • Diesel‑powered medium and heavy goods vehicles (BS‑IV or lower)can operate
  • Non‑essential light commercial vehicles from outside Delhi can now enter the city without the previous restrictions.
  • Construction and demolition activities can resume, though large‑scale demolition remains tightly controlled.
  • Factories and industrial units may operate under Stage‑2 rules
  • Truck entry for non‑essential goods can now carry non‑essential cargo without needing CNG, LNG or BS‑VI diesel.

Restrictions

  • Burning of garbage, agricultural residue or any solid waste is still banned.
  • Dust‑generating construction activities and sites must keep dust control measures
  • Diesel generator sets are for emergency or essential services, but regular use remains banned.
  • -BS‑IV diesel and BS‑III petrol cars are still barred from plying on Delhi roads.

 

