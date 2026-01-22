Minecraft APK Premium Features: What You Get and How It Works
'Board of Peace' Explained: Why inclusion of Muslim nations raises questions over global geopolitics
BNY launches tokenized deposits: Bank money quietly goes on-chain
How much money will Bangladesh lose after pulling out of T20 World Cup 2026 in India?
Air India passenger's rant over meal denial and onboard detention leaves internet divided; watch video
How China is Rewriting the CBDC design
Republic Day 2026: Vande Mataram honoured with tableau, Gen Z rendition at this year’s parade
NEET PG, NEET MDS 2026 exam schedule announced; check dates here
Mujeeb Ur Rahman makes history with T20I hat-trick as Afghanistan beat West Indies, seal series 2-0
GRAP 3 curbs revoked in Delhi-NCR as AQI improves; know what's allowed, what's not
INDIA
Days after GRAP 4 was lifted in Delhi and the national capital region, the authorities revoked the GRAP 3 anti-pollution measures as the Air Quality Index in the region improved.
The Commission for Air Quality Management on Thursday (January 22, 2026) revoked the anti-pollution measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP 3), and the air quality of the national capital improved slightly. The move comes a day after the authorities lifted the GRAP 4 curbs after the city registered AQI below the 400 mark for three consecutive days, prompting authorities to withdraw the GRAP-4 curbs.
GRAP 3 revoked in Delhi-NCR
In an order, the CAQM said that actions under Stages 1 and 2 of the revised GRAP will, however, remain in force while keeping other restrictions in place. The order further stated that "Construction & Demolition project sites, etc., which have been issued specific closure orders on account of violations/ non-compliances of various statutory directions, rules, guidelines, etc., under no circumstances shall resume their operations without any specific order to this effect from the Commission. Actions under Stage-I & II shall, however, remain invoked and be implemented."
"While GRAP Stage-lll is being revoked, keeping in view the winter season when weather conditions are not so favourable and in order to ensure that the AQI levels do not slip further, the citizens are requested to strictly adhere to the citizen charter under GRAP Stage-l & II," the order added.
The Sub-Committee on GRAP held its meeting today and reviewed the air quality scenario in the region as well as the IMD/IITM forecast. The committee observed that the AQI of Delhi has been improving owing to favourable meteorological conditions and recorded as 322 today. According to the India Meteorological Department, the AQI is likely to remain in "moderate" to "poor"
category in the coming days.
GRAP 3 lifted in Delhi-NCR: What's allowed, what's not
With GRAP‑3 gone, the industry, transport and construction get flexibility, but the core anti‑pollution measures remain. The dust control, vehicle emission limits, waste‑burning ban, etc. remains in place to keep the air from slipping back into “severe” levels.
What's allowed:
Restrictions