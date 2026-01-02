GRAP-3 curbs lifted from Delhi-NCR after improvement in air quality, check details

The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) restrictions in Delhi-NCR have been lifted by authorities citing improvement in air quality index (AQI) due to rain and strong winds. Meanwhile, GRAP-1 and GRAP-2 curbs will remain in place.

The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) restrictions in Delhi-NCR have been lifted by authorities citing improvement in air quality index (AQI) due to rain and strong winds. Meanwhile, GRAP-1 and GRAP-2 curbs will remain in place.

Delhi’s air quality has seen some improvement in the past few days with the Air Quality Index (AQI) dropping from 380 on Thursday to 236 at 4 PM on Friday. The New Year has started with some amount of fresh air in the national capital region. Due to this improvement, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) Sub-Committee ordered to revoke the restrictions under Stage-III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) immediately.

Earlier, GRAP-III curbs were imposed in December due to air quality again deteriorating and turning severe. They were imposed after first being implemented in November, at a time when winter was beginning. Also, in the middle of December the authorities imposed GRAP-4, the highest and most stringent level as the air quality crossed the 450 mark. However, by the end of the month these restrictions were revoked with the curbs under GRAP 1, 2 and 3 in place.

What is Delhi-NCR AQI today?

At 5:30 pm on Friday, Delhi's AQI stood at 230, falling in the 'poor' category -- a significant improvement from 380 ('very poor' category) recorded on January 1/New Year's Day. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) classifies AQI between 0 and 50 as 'good', 51 and 100 as 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 as 'moderate', 201 and 300 as 'poor', 301 and 400 as 'very poor', above 400 as 'severe'.

Restrictions under GRAP-III

Essential infrastructure and public service projects that are allowed, including:

Metro, railway, airport, highway, defence, healthcare, and sanitation projects

Construction work for critical projects with strict dust control and waste management

Vehicles used by persons with disabilities

Activities that are not allowed

Construction and Demolition: Non-essential activities like earthwork, piling, open trenching, welding, painting, plastering, tile/flooring work, and RMC plants are banned.

Transportation: Movement of construction materials like cement, sand, and fly-ash on unpaved roads is restricted.

Industrial Activities: Stone crushers, brick kilns, and mining activities are halted.

Vehicles: BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers, non-essential diesel-powered medium goods vehicles, and inter-state diesel buses not running on CNG, electricity, or BS-VI standards are restricted.

Industries: Those using unapproved fuels are also affected.