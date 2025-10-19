‘Good Pay, But...’: Techie earning Rs 12 LPA shares struggle with burnout
GRAP-2 Anti-Pollution curbs invoked in Delhi-NCR ahead of Diwali, what does it means?
Ahead of Diwali 2025, GRAP-2 Anti-Pollution measures have been invoked as air quality nears 'very poor' category. What does it means?
Air Quality Management, which is the Centre's anti-pollution panel said, "The AQI of Delhi has shown an increasing trend since morning and has been recorded as 296 at 4:00 PM and 302 at 7:00 PM. The forecast by IMD/IITM also predicts further deterioration of AQI in the coming days," it noted.
Delhi recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 296 at 4 pm. It was in the “poor” range, a little less for it to classify as very poor. An AQI between 301 and 400 is classified as “very poor.”
GRAP-2 is an advanced stage of GRADED RESPONSE ACTION PLAN for controlling air pollution. It is implemented when the air quality index falls in the category 'very poor' The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) for Delhi-NCR is divided into four stages of air quality