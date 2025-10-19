FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
GRAP-2 Anti-Pollution curbs invoked in Delhi-NCR ahead of Diwali, what does it means?

Ahead of Diwali 2025, GRAP-2 Anti-Pollution measures have been invoked as air quality nears 'very poor' category. What does it means?

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Oct 19, 2025, 08:45 PM IST

GRAP-2 Anti-Pollution curbs invoked in Delhi-NCR ahead of Diwali, what does it means?
Ahead of Diwali 2025, GRAP-2 Anti-Pollution measures have been invoked as air quality nears 'very poor' category. Air Quality Management, which is the Centre's anti-pollution panel said, "The AQI of Delhi has shown an increasing trend since morning and has been recorded as 296 at 4:00 PM and 302 at 7:00 PM. The forecast by IMD/IITM also predicts further deterioration of AQI in the coming days," it noted.

Delhi's AQI

Delhi recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 296 at 4 pm. It was in the “poor” range, a little less for it to classify as very poor. An AQI between 301 and 400 is classified as “very poor.”

What is GRAP-2?

GRAP-2 is an advanced stage of GRADED RESPONSE ACTION PLAN for controlling air pollution. It is implemented when the air quality index falls in the category 'very poor' The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) for Delhi-NCR is divided into four stages of air quality

  • Stage 1 for “poor” Air Quality Index (AQI) ranging between 201 and 300
  • Stage 2 for “very poor” AQI of 301-400
  • Stage 3 for “severe” AQI of 401-450
  • Stage 4 for “severe plus” AQI more than 450.
