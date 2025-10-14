FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

GRAP-1 imposed in Delhi-NCR as air quality worsens; what it means

Delhi's AQI was recorded as 211 on Tuesday, which falls in the 'poor' category.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Oct 14, 2025, 07:19 PM IST

Delhi Pollution: The Commission for Air Quality Management (CQAM) announced the implementation of GRAP-1 guidelines in Delhi-NCR amid deteriorating air quality. The restrictions under stage 1 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) are implemented when the AQI (Air Quality Index) goes beyond the set limit of 200. Delhi's AQI was recorded as 211 on Tuesday, which falls in the 'poor' category.

What does it mean?

Under stage 1 of GRAP, several restrictions are imposed to cut pollution at its source, especially from dust, vehicles, and industrial emissions. The following restrictions are now in place across the National Capital Region:

  1. Dust control is mandatory at all construction and demolition sites.
  2. Projects larger than 500 square metres must have an approved dust management plan.
  3. Diesel generators are restricted, except for essential or emergency use.
  4. Open burning of garbage, leaves, and other waste is banned.
  5. It is prohibited to use coal or firewood in roadside food stalls and commercial kitchens. Hotels, restaurants, and open eateries must use only electricity, gas, or other clean fuels for cooking.
  6. Vehicles that visibly pollute the air can be fined or impounded.
  7. Traffic regulations include deploying traffic police at key intersections and instructing drivers to switch off engines at red lights.
  8. Diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years remain banned in Delhi.
  9. Residents are advised to turn off engines at red lights and avoid idling. To reduce emissions, they should also prefer hybrid or electric vehicles.
  10. Polluting industries and thermal power plants within 300 km of Delhi face enforcement action.

READ | Why Tata Motors' shares plunged 40% today; know the real reason here

