GRAP-1 imposed in Delhi-NCR as air quality worsens; what it means

Delhi Pollution: The Commission for Air Quality Management (CQAM) announced the implementation of GRAP-1 guidelines in Delhi-NCR amid deteriorating air quality. The restrictions under stage 1 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) are implemented when the AQI (Air Quality Index) goes beyond the set limit of 200. Delhi's AQI was recorded as 211 on Tuesday, which falls in the 'poor' category.

What does it mean?

Under stage 1 of GRAP, several restrictions are imposed to cut pollution at its source, especially from dust, vehicles, and industrial emissions. The following restrictions are now in place across the National Capital Region: