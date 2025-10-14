GRAP-1 imposed in Delhi-NCR as air quality worsens; what it means

US loses top 10 spot among most powerful passports, slips to..., know which country ranks first
INDIA
Delhi's AQI was recorded as 211 on Tuesday, which falls in the 'poor' category.
Delhi Pollution: The Commission for Air Quality Management (CQAM) announced the implementation of GRAP-1 guidelines in Delhi-NCR amid deteriorating air quality. The restrictions under stage 1 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) are implemented when the AQI (Air Quality Index) goes beyond the set limit of 200.
Under stage 1 of GRAP, several restrictions are imposed to cut pollution at its source, especially from dust, vehicles, and industrial emissions. The following restrictions are now in place across the National Capital Region: