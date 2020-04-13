Grains, spices market at Navi Mumbai's APMC shut down as Maharashtra deals with increasing COVID-19 tally

As the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) spreads like wildfire across India, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government on Monday shut the wholesale markets for grains, spices and dry fruits at APMC market in Navi Mumbai. This comes as the state government is concerned with the ever-increasing numbers of positive COVID-19 cases in the state and reports of citizens still violating social distancing norms and lockdown measures in their rush to stock up on products at the market.

Earlier on April 11, the Maharashtra state government had closed the vegetable and fruits market complex at the Vashi APMC, while the Panvel APMC has been shut since April 10. All of these measures were required since people openly violated social distancing measures when they came out to purchase goods in these market areas.

According to reports, almost 450 trucks carrying grains and spices used to supply goods at the market every day. 200 trucks of fruits were also supplied to the mandi on a daily basis. At least 500-700 trucks carrying vegetables and another 100-200 vehicles for only potato and onions used to come at the Navi Mumbai APMC market daily. At present, more than 100 of these vehicles are being sent to Mumbai directly.

If the government continues the ban on the APMC mandi for more days, the people may start struggling for essentials. However, as per sources, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government is expected to resume functioning of the Navi Mumbai APMC market from April 15 onwards.

To ensure an adequate supply of grains, vegetables, spices, and other essential items among people, the authorities have sent at least 4,000 trucks to Mumbai in the last 20 days.

On April 8, a trader who runs a shop at the spice market in Navi Mumbai APMC had tested positive for coronavirus. The trader, a resident of Sion in central Mumbai, was admitted to a private hospital for treatment after his reports confirmed that he was coronavirus positive.

On Monday, the Maharashtra Health Department informed that 82 new positive cases of coronavirus infection were reported in the state on this day, taking the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the state to 2,064. 59 of these new cases are in Mumbai, of which, 47 are in Dharavi.

Even outside of Dharavi, the city of Mumbai remains adversely affected by the virus outbreak. New cases of COVID-19 affected individuals are being reported from the Dadar area in South Mumbai.

Maharashtra is the worst-hit state in the country, followed by Delhi, Tamil Nadu, and Rajasthan. Monday marks Day 20 of the 21-day lockdown in India announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The central government is also setting up dedicated COVID-19 hospitals, in order to provide proper treatment and stop the spread of infection. The Health Ministry had on Sunday said that the government is 'overprepared' as there are more than a sufficient number of hospital beds available compared to the number of positive coronavirus cases in the country.

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) informed that in the last five days, the average number of samples that have been tested is 15,747 per day and the average number of samples which tested positive is 584. It further informed that more than 40 vaccines are under development but none have reached the next stage of testing.