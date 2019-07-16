Govt using offset money of Dassault Rafale deal in skill training: Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said the government was using the offset money of Rafale deal to train people.

"We are using the offset money of Dassault Rafael deal in skill training. Today, we have signed an MoU with Dassault for skill training. During the election, the opposition was accusing us that we had given offset money to someone. I am saying that the government is giving the offset money to train people," she said here.

The Minister made the remarks in her address at the Vigyan Bhawan on the occasion of the fourth anniversary of Skill India Mission. Several other ministers including Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad attended the event.

"You should do whatever you are comfortable with. Looking for opportunity during college time was not easy. We had to search for places. During college time, there was only skill training of engineering.

"Learning Language is also a skill. A multi-disciplinary approach is the skill you must focus on. Utilise all the things given by the government. Don't settle for something because that is next to your house," she said.