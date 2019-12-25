Govt to withdraw 31 columns of army, paramilitary forces from Assam

A day after the government announced that it has decided to withdraw 72 companies of Central Armed Police forces from Jammu and Kashmir, the Centre has also decided to recall 29 columns of Army from Assam and two columns of Assam Rifles from Tripura.

The forces were deployed in the wake of protests against the recently enacted Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 as the mob turned violent in many parts of the states. The forces helped police to maintain law and order situation in the region.

"As things have improved drastically and no incidents of violence or public demonstration have been reported in these states for past few days, these personnel are lying idle," an officer was quoted by news agency IANS.

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Home Affairs had said that 24 companies of CRPF, 12 companies each of BSF, ITBP, CISF and SSB will be withdrawn from the Union Territory of J&K.

Earlier this month, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said in the Parliament that the situation in Kashmir valley is completely normal. In response to a question from the Congress, Shah said, "Situation in Kashmir valley is completely normal. I can't make Congress's condition normal, because they had predicted bloodshed after the abrogation of article 370. Nothing of that sort happened, not one bullet was fired."

Stating that the situation in Jammu and Kashmir is normal, the Home Minister said, "99.5% students sat for exams there, but for Adhir Ranjan ji (Congress' leader in Lok Sabha) this is not normalcy, 7 lakh people availed OPD services in Srinagar, curfew, section 144 removed from everywhere."

The government had rushed thousands of paramilitary troops to Jammu and Kashmir in August before the government announced the decision to abrogate Article 370 on August 5.