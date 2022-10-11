Search icon
Govt to open inquiry on Nayanthara-Vignesh twins: What are the surrogacy laws in India?

After the south couple Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan announce the birth of twin sons, Tamil Nadu government said there will be an inquiry on surrogacy.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 11, 2022, 12:54 PM IST

Photo: (Vignesh Shivan/ Instagram)

The power couple of the Tamil industry Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan, happily announced the arrival of their twin boys, on Sunday. Since then speculation started about surrogacy rumors. 

And now, the Tamil Nadu Government has ordered a probe into this matter to find out whether there was any breach of regulations. 

On Monday, during the press conference, the Tamil Nadu health minister Ma Subramanian said that an inquiry will be conducted. “The surrogacy itself is subjected to a lot of debates. But, the law allows individuals to involve in surrogacy if they are above 21 years and below 36 years of age, with the approval of the family,” said the minister.

Rules for surrogacy according to Indian laws: 

  • India legalized surrogacy in 2002. 
  • The latest surrogacy regulation bill, which became effective on January 25, 2022, made “altruistic surrogacy” mandatory to curb the exploitation of women for commercial gains.
  • The law limits the medical procedure to couples who are infertile and have been married for at least five years.
  • The law also mandates the eligible ages to be between 26 and 55 for the husband and 23 to 50 for the wife.
  • A couple can only sponsor the medical expenses of the surrogate, who should be married and between 25 and 35 years of age.

The actor Nayanthara director Vignesh Shivan got tied the knot on July 9. On Sunday, they shared the news on social media about becoming parents of twins. 

Actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Shilpa Shetty, and many more also had a child through surrogacy. 

 

 

 

