Govt to open inquiry on Nayanthara-Vignesh twins: What are the surrogacy laws in India?

The power couple of the Tamil industry Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan, happily announced the arrival of their twin boys, on Sunday. Since then speculation started about surrogacy rumors.
And now, the Tamil Nadu Government has ordered a probe into this matter to find out whether there was any breach of regulations.
On Monday, during the press conference, the Tamil Nadu health minister Ma Subramanian said that an inquiry will be conducted. “The surrogacy itself is subjected to a lot of debates. But, the law allows individuals to involve in surrogacy if they are above 21 years and below 36 years of age, with the approval of the family,” said the minister.
The actor Nayanthara director Vignesh Shivan got tied the knot on July 9. On Sunday, they shared the news on social media about becoming parents of twins.
Actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Shilpa Shetty, and many more also had a child through surrogacy.