Govt to launch scheme providing food to farmers at Rs 10: Haryana CM Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar is all set to introduce a new scheme which would provide nutritious meals to farmers visiting the grain market with their crops at Rs 10. The scheme will also apply to farmers visiting the sugar mills as well.

The decision was taken by Khattar in the meeting of party volunteers in Rohtak's canal rest house.

Under this scheme, government subsidised canteens will provide ‘thalis’ containing rice, dal, chapatis, and seasonal vegetable, prepared by self-help groups at Rs 10. First of these canteens will be inaugurated in Panchkula, Nuh, Bhiwani, and Fatehabad soon.

Khattar also reassured the farmers and labourers of the state that the administration is planning more schemes to alleviate their problems.

J Ganesan, Chief Administrator, Haryana State Agriculture Marketing Board (HSAMB) stated that the scheme will be beneficial for both the farmers and the self-help groups.

“We have roped in SHGs of the Haryana Rural Livelihood Mission for the purpose. The food will be cooked by members of the SHGs. The HSAMB will provide a subsidy of Rs 15 per ‘thali’ to the SHGs for providing cheap food to the farmers and labourers,” The Tribune quoted Ganesan as saying.

Farmers' welfare was one of the key issues highlighted in the BJP's manifesto.

After the recently concluded Harayana Assembly elections, the JJP-BJP alliance formed the government in Haryana. Manohar Lal Khattar took oath as Chief Minister on December 27.

The BJP emerged as the single largest party with 40 seats in Haryana but fell short of the majority mark of 46. The JJP, with its 10 MLAs, emerged as a key to forming the government.