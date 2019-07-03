Govt to induct 40 private sector specialists at crucial mid-level of bureaucratic hierarchy

Headlines

JNU to form committee to examine incidents of 'anti-national' slogans

Meet IAS Saloni Verma, who cracked UPSC without coaching, secured AIR...

Mission Raniganj: Akshay Kumar surprises Parineeti Chopra with 'keemti' gift for her special day

'It was not a natural death': Boney Kapoor reveals details about Sridevi’s shocking demise for the first time

Earthquake of magnitude 5.2 hits Meghalaya, tremors felt in Assam, parts of northeast

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

JNU to form committee to examine incidents of 'anti-national' slogans

Meet IAS Saloni Verma, who cracked UPSC without coaching, secured AIR...

Mission Raniganj: Akshay Kumar surprises Parineeti Chopra with 'keemti' gift for her special day

Benefits of drinking jaggery tea

Who are the Indian cricketers from the 2019 World Cup squad that don’t feature in the 2023 edition?

8 yoga poses for weight loss

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Sunny Deol chants Hindustan Zindabad, promotes Gadar 2 with Ameesha Patel at Attari-Wagah border

In pics: Ranbir Kapoor cuts birthday cake, celebrates his special day with media, fans

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in red bodycon gown, fans call her ‘sexiest of all’

Rajasthan: PM Modi Attacks Ashok Gehlot's Rajasthan Government In Chittorgarh Rally

EP 5: Ben Stokes | Players to watch out for in the ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 | World Cup 2023

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan ties the knot for second time, wedding photos and videos goes viral

'It was not a natural death': Boney Kapoor reveals details about Sridevi’s shocking demise for the first time

Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend Somy Ali claims he cheated on Sangeeta Bijlani with her: 'Caught him red-handed at...'

Navya Nanda Naveli makes debut at Paris Fashion Week in sexy red off-shoulder dress: Watch

HomeIndia

India

Govt to induct 40 private sector specialists at crucial mid-level of bureaucratic hierarchy

The Centre has decided to appoint 40 private sector specialists at the posts of Deputy Secretary and Director, considered as crucial decision-making levels in the bureaucratic hierarchy, the Lok Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 03, 2019, 04:53 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Centre has decided to appoint 40 private sector specialists at the posts of Deputy Secretary and Director, considered as crucial decision-making levels in the bureaucratic hierarchy, the Lok Sabha was informed on Wednesday.
Usually these posts are manned by government servants selected through various Group A services like the IAS and from the promotee officers of the Central Secretariat Service among others.

Niti Aayog, in its three-year action agenda, and the sectoral group of secretaries on governance, in its report submitted in February, 2017, have recommended for induction of personnel in the middle and senior management level in the government with the twin objectives of bringing in fresh talent as well as augment the availability of manpower, Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply.

"Based on this, it has been decided, in principle, to appoint outside experts to 40 positions at Deputy Secretary/Director level. However, no final decision has been taken in the matter," he said.
To a question as to the government was considering lateral exits of IAS officers in central government services, the minister said "there is no such proposal before the government".

Singh, in another reply, said the government has, from time to time, appointment some prominent persons for specific assignments in government, keeping in view their specialised knowledge and expertise in the domain area.
PTI had last month reported that a total of 40 specialists from the private sector were likely to be appointed in the government at the level of Deputy Secretary and Director.
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), which conducts the civil services examination to select officers of Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) among others, had in April this year selected nine private sector specialists as Joint Secretaries.

The posts of Joint Secretaries are manned by the IAS, IPS and other service government officers.

The Personnel Ministry had in June last year invited applications for the Joint Secretary-rank posts through "lateral entry" mode.
The lateral entry mode, which relates to the appointment of specialists from private sector in government organisations, is considered as an ambitious step of the Modi government to bring in fresh talent in bureaucracy.

A total of 6,077 applications were received in response to the government's advertisement.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet businessman who once lived in Mumbai chawl, now owns palatial villa in Dubai, not Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani

Nobel Prize 2023 in Medicine awarded to Katalin Kariko, Drew Weissman for mRNA Covid vaccines

Meet IIT grads whose business idea faced violent backlash but built Rs 8300 crore company

Fukrey 3 box office collection day 3: Richa, Pulkit, Pankaj-starrer comedy sees massive growth, earns Rs 11.67 crore

US Congressman Richard McCormick praises Vivek Agnihotri's The Vaccine War: 'To see what women scientists in India...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Sunny Deol chants Hindustan Zindabad, promotes Gadar 2 with Ameesha Patel at Attari-Wagah border

In pics: Ranbir Kapoor cuts birthday cake, celebrates his special day with media, fans

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in red bodycon gown, fans call her ‘sexiest of all’

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

Ananya Panday channels her inner Dream Girl in yellow saree, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE